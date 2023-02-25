Walk-in national ID registration to be fully implemented

A sample of the Philippine National ID, now a valid proof of identity.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) is closing its online registration portal and fully implementing walk-in registration for the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) nationwide.

In a statement, the PSA said those who wish to register with PhilSys would no longer have to pre-register online via register.philsys.gov.ph. Instead, they just have to go to any registration center.

The PSA said the move is intended to facilitate easier and more convenient registration.

The online registration portal was introduced by the PSA during the pandemic to provide a safe and accessible way for PhilSys registration.

“The PSA and its PhilSys registration centers are happy to welcome walk-in registrations nationwide,” PSA Undersecretary Dennis Mapa, national statistician and civil registrar general said.

“Now that we have made it easier to register, we are inviting everyone to head to registration centers and join millions that are already registered with PhilSys,” he said further.

Aside from registration centers at fixed locations and malls, the PSA and its field offices are also conducting mobile registration, including to far-flung areas.

As of Feb. 20, 76,681,716 Filipinos are already registered to PhilSys.

Earlier, the PSA said 22,218,718 electronic versions of the Philippine ID or ePhilID have been issued to registered individuals as of Feb.14.

As for the physical ID cards, the PSA said a total of 23,934,533 PhilIDs have been delivered as of Feb.10.

The PSA said the PhilID and ePhilID have the same functionality and validity.