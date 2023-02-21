^

Headlines

CHR calls out Sen. Robin Padilla: All forms of bullying hurt children

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
February 21, 2023 | 1:12pm
CHR calls out Sen. Robin Padilla: All forms of bullying hurt children
Sen. Robin Padilla in this photo uploaded on his Facebook page.
Facebook / ROBINPADILLA.OFFICIAL

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Human Rights has called out Sen. Robinhood “Robin” Padilla for his remarks that suggested students can tolerate “slight” physical bullying compared to verbal or emotional insults.

In a statement Tuesday, the human rights body said bullying in whatever form or degree should not be allowed as it can harm a child’s development and well-being.

“CHR expresses concern over statements that tolerate any form of bullying. Whether physical or mental, regardless of perceived effect or lack thereof, bullying should never be condoned,” the commission said.

CHR also urged government officials holding positions of power to be “circumspect” in their statements that could downplay the severity of bullying and its effect on children, who are especially vulnerable to physical and emotional harm.

“As the country's independent national human rights institution and Ombudsman for Children, we continue to stress that bullying is not a simple issue that only the child and their family have to face. School officials, as well as the community at large, need to similarly take part in preventing, if not totally eliminating, instances of bullying,” the commission added.

In a Senate hearing on February 13 where lawmakers scrutinized the implementation of the Anti-Bullying Act, Padilla quipped that children can "handle" physical bullying compared to mental bullying. He shared in Filipino that physical torture had helped him "deal with life” in adulthood.

Physical bullying, like other forms of bullying, can cause both short-term and long-term damage to children, some of whom don't report incidents to school officials out of fear or trauma.

Increasing number of bullying cases

The number of bullying cases has continued to increase every year despite the passage of a law against bullying in 2013. DepEd recorded the highest number of cases – 21,500 incidents – in SY 2018-2019.

However, the agency estimates the real figure could be much higher as DepEd Assistant Secretary Dexter Galban said there is a “notable difficulty” in monitoring cases in schools.

Based on data from the Program for International Student Assessment in 2018, at least seven out of 10 students in public schools have experienced bullying, making the Philippines the country with the most number of bullying incidents among 70 countries.

The human rights body also reminded lawmakers of the country’s obligation to protect children as mandated in the 1987 Constitution and the Convention on the Rights of the Child, the latter of which the country ratified in 1990.

“Allowing any form and degree of bullying contravene these obligations for its long-term effects on the mental health, learning behavior, and overall development of children,” CHR added.

BULLYING

COMMISSION ON HUMAN RIGHTS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

ROBIN PADILLA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

DepEd says alleged overpriced camera came from LGU

By Cristina Chi | 19 hours ago
The Department of Education said Monday that it did not purchase the alleged overpriced camera seen in photos bearing...
Headlines
fbtw
Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

Coast Guard has only three patrol vessels

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard has only three patrol boats capable of long deployment, and it needs at least 20 more to cover...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy Estrada &ndash; who concurred in ICC treaty &ndash; wants Senate to oppose tribunal&rsquo;s probe

Jinggoy Estrada – who concurred in ICC treaty – wants Senate to oppose tribunal’s probe

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
During the 15th Congress, Sen. Jinggoy Estrada was among the 17 senators who voted for the concurrence of the Senate to the...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

Filipinos in Canada cutting back on expenses due to inflation

By Halee Andrea Alcaraz | 19 hours ago
It is not only in the Philippines that Filipinos are suffering from the effects of inflation. Filipinos in Canada are similarly...
Headlines
fbtw
COA affirms P256-million disallowance vs ex-Napocor execs

COA affirms P256-million disallowance vs ex-Napocor execs

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Commission on Audit has ordered the return of P256.411 million in performance incentives and life insurance plan granted...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties

House urged to allow Guanzon to assume PWD rep duties

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
A lawmaker from the Makabayan bloc on Monday urged the House of Representatives to allow former elections commissioner Rowena...
Headlines
fbtw
SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly

SWS: Only 38% of Filipinos attend religious services weekly

2 hours ago
Although few attend religious services, seven out of 10 Filipino Catholics pray at least once a day, results of the survey...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ reduces bail recommendation for indigents in criminal cases

DOJ reduces bail recommendation for indigents in criminal cases

By Kristine Joy Patag | 3 hours ago
The Department of Justice has ordered the reduction of bail for indigent persons charged in bailable criminal cases in a bid...
Headlines
fbtw
Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

Following Sibuyanons' lead, Brooke's Point folk set up barricade vs mining

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
Brooke’s Point residents on Saturday put up a barricade, demanding that Ipilan Nickel Corporation (INC) stop its mining...
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

Fact check: ICC can't 'oust' Marcos from presidency

By Cristina Chi | 5 hours ago
The International Criminal Court cannot summarily oust President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with