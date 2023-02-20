EU lawmakers to visit Philippines this week

President Marcos pushed for the expansion of talks on the EU-Philippines as well as the renewal of the country’s GSP+ status during his meeting with European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-European Union Commemorative Summit in Brussels, Belgium on Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — The European Parliament (EP) subcommittee on human rights (DROI) will be in the Philippines this week to complement the country’s partnership with the lawmakers of the European Union to improve the rights situation and justice sector in the country.

The delegation will be in Manila from February 22 to 24, led by six members of the European Parliament after the Philippines accepted its request. According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the EP DROI subcommittee visits several countries yearly as part of its core duties.

“The visit of the EP DROI is taking place in the context of the open and regular engagement between the Philippines and the EU on human rights, and the shared aim to further constructive dialogue and cooperation on human rights, including in the framework of the EU GO-JUST Program which supports and complements national reforms in the justice sector,” the DFA said in a statement on Monday.

The DFA said the visit “signifies the expanding dialogue and cooperation” between the Philippines and the European Union.

While in the country, the EP DROI will meet with fellow lawmakers at the Senate and he House of Representatives. The delegation will also pay courtesy calls on Justice Secretary Jesus Remulla Jr. and Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual. — Kaycee Valmonte