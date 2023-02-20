^

Magnitude 4.8-quake hits waters off Quezon province

Philstar.com
February 20, 2023 | 11:52am

MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8-earthquake struck the waters off Jomalig town in Quezon province on Monday morning, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology reported.

According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit at around 11:09 a.m., with the epicenter reported 76 kilometers northeast of Jomalig in Quezon province. The quake had a depth of two kilometers.

Damage to properties and aftershocks are not expected, the state seismologists said. 

According to Phivolcs, instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:

  • Intensity IV (moderately strong) – Polillo in Quezon province
  • Intensity II (slightly felt) - Dingalan and Baler in Aurora
  • Intensity I (scarcely perceptible) - Malolos City and Plaridel in Bulacan; Mercedes in Camarines Norte; Gapan City and Gabaldon in Nueva Ecija; Infanta, Alabat, and Guinayangan in Quezon province

A reported Intensity II (slightly felt) was logged in Quezon City.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire" — an arc of intense seismic activity. 

