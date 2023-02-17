^

Headlines

Coast Guard deploys flagship vessel to West Philippine Sea

Philstar.com
February 17, 2023 | 11:09am
Coast Guard deploys flagship vessel to West Philippine Sea
The Philippine Coast Guard's flagship vessel, BRP Teresa Magbanua, sails in the West Philippine Sea.
Release / Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said Friday it has sent its flagship vessel to the West Philippine Sea to strengthen and increase its presence in Manila's exclusive economic zone.

The PCG deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua — a 97-meter multi-role response vessel acquired through a soft loan from Japan — on January 28 to the Kalayaan Island Group.

Over a week after its deployment to the Kalayaan islands and its surrounds, BRP Teresa Magbanua shooed away a Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessel engaged in long-line fishing operations in the waters off Recto Bank.

The PCG deployed rigid-hull inflatable boats in an attempt to board and inspect the Vietnamese vessel.

The fishing boat “secured its lines and immediately departed Recto Bank” escorted by BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG said.

Shortly after their deployment, the crew of BRP Teresa Magbanua boarded Filipino fishing boats in the waters in and around the Kalayaan islands to advise them to radio the PCG or the Armed Forces of the Philippines shore units in the area for assistance.

“Despite the danger in patrolling our waters in the West Philippine Sea, the PCG's men and women will always be prepared to fulfill our obligations not only to the present but also to the future generations of Filipinos to the fullest!” PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said in a statement. — Xave Gregorio

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account

In face of China denial, DFA says there's no reason to doubt Coast Guard account

18 hours ago
"As far as the DFA is concerned, we have no reason to doubt the [PCG’s] account of the incident," said Amb. Ma. Teresita...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Philippines rejects China&rsquo;s laser explanation Beijing claims ship did not direct lasers at PCG vessel

Philippines rejects China’s laser explanation Beijing claims ship did not direct lasers at PCG vessel

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The country is standing by the account of the Philippine Coast Guard that the Chinese harassed a PCG ship on Feb. 6 in Ayungin...
Headlines
fbtw
Full probe vowed on chartered jet

Full probe vowed on chartered jet

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 12 hours ago
Senators are demanding a thorough investigation into the alleged aborted human trafficking incident at the airport...
Headlines
fbtw

Palace names new execs in AFP, DA, PCO

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Malacañang yesterday announced new appointments in the Armed Forces of the Philippines and Department of Agriculture, among them DA Assistant Secretary Paz Benavidez II.
Headlines
fbtw
PCC investigating possible onion cartels

PCC investigating possible onion cartels

By Catherine Talavera | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Competition Commission has confirmed that it is investigating possible cartels in the onion industry amid...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Site of headquarters': BuCor claims ownership of land within Masungi

'Site of headquarters': BuCor claims ownership of land within Masungi

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 24 minutes ago
The Masungi Georeserve Foundation on Thursday raised alarm over an area inspection conducted by BuCor personnel in “Lot...
Headlines
fbtw
Census: More Filipino couples now in live-in arrangements

Census: More Filipino couples now in live-in arrangements

35 minutes ago
An increasing number of Filipinos are embracing cohabitation as couples in live-in arrangements now make up nearly 15% of...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

Rainy Friday in Visayas, Mindanao due to LPA

3 hours ago
The state weather bureau said the trough or extension of LPA will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Eastern...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines ranks 125th in VisaGuide Passport Index

Philippines ranks 125th in VisaGuide Passport Index

3 hours ago
The January 2023 edition of the VisaGuide Passport Index puts the Philippines at the 125th rank, taking into account the country’s...
Headlines
fbtw
Masungi Georeserve alarmed over BuCor inspection for Bilibid plans

Masungi Georeserve alarmed over BuCor inspection for Bilibid plans

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
Masungi reported that 20 BuCor personnel went to the georeserve with orders to conduct an inspection and security threat...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with