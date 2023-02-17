Coast Guard deploys flagship vessel to West Philippine Sea

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard said Friday it has sent its flagship vessel to the West Philippine Sea to strengthen and increase its presence in Manila's exclusive economic zone.

The PCG deployed BRP Teresa Magbanua — a 97-meter multi-role response vessel acquired through a soft loan from Japan — on January 28 to the Kalayaan Island Group.

Over a week after its deployment to the Kalayaan islands and its surrounds, BRP Teresa Magbanua shooed away a Vietnamese-flagged fishing vessel engaged in long-line fishing operations in the waters off Recto Bank.

The PCG deployed rigid-hull inflatable boats in an attempt to board and inspect the Vietnamese vessel.

The fishing boat “secured its lines and immediately departed Recto Bank” escorted by BRP Teresa Magbanua, the PCG said.

Shortly after their deployment, the crew of BRP Teresa Magbanua boarded Filipino fishing boats in the waters in and around the Kalayaan islands to advise them to radio the PCG or the Armed Forces of the Philippines shore units in the area for assistance.

“Despite the danger in patrolling our waters in the West Philippine Sea, the PCG's men and women will always be prepared to fulfill our obligations not only to the present but also to the future generations of Filipinos to the fullest!” PCG Commandant Admiral Artemio Abu said in a statement. — Xave Gregorio