No major damage reported after magnitude-6.0 Masbate quake

Hairline cracks emerge from a wall in an establishment in Masbate province after a magnitude-6.0 quake struck in the wee hours of Thursday.

MANILA, Philippines — Disaster officials of Masbate reported no major damage following the magnitude-6.0 earthquake that jolted the province from its slumber at around 2 a.m. on Thursday.

In a Facebook post, Masbate’s disaster risk reduction and management office said they only noticed hairline cracks during their rapid damage assessment at various establishments following the earthquake.

Still, the office advised residents to be cautious and alert as aftershocks continued to rock the province after the tremor that struck at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers in the town of Batuan.

The Office of Civil Defense also reported no major damage following the quake.

It said that power went out in Masbate and Ticao Island, while work and classes were suspended in the entire province.

Meanwhile, patients of Masbate Provincial Hospital were transferred to tents outside the health facility as per protocol. None of the patients were hurt, according to the OCD.

The OCD reminded the public about the importance of “duck, cover and hold” during earthquakes to minimize casualties. — Xave Gregorio