SWS: 57% ‘very happy’ with love life

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
February 11, 2023 | 11:30am
Results of the Dec. 10 to 14 survey released on Friday night showed that 57 percent of the respondents assess their love life as “very happy.”
MANILA, Philippines — More than half of adult Filipinos are “very happy” with their love life, a recent survey conducted by Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

Some 25 percent said it “could be happier,” while 17 percent said they have no love life.

The same survey also showed that 30 percent experienced unrequited love or love that was not reciprocated.

Thirty-three percent, meanwhile, have confessed their love for a friend.

This was higher among males (40 percent) than females (25 percent).

Among those who confessed love for a friend, half said they experienced unrequited love.

The survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of plus or minus 2.8 percent.

