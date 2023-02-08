â€˜Very goodâ€™ Marcos satisfaction rating, â€˜excellentâ€™ for Sara

‘Very good’ Marcos satisfaction rating, ‘excellent’ for Sara

Vice President Sara Duterte accompanies President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. as he departs the country with first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for his state visit to China on January 3, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — A majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in their first six months in office, a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The satisfaction ratings of the two highest officials were among the data presented during the 2023 SWS Survey Review held at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati yesterday.

In his presentation, SWS vice president Jay Sandoval said Marcos obtained a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +68 in their latest survey conducted from Dec. 10 to 14.

He said it was up from the “very good” +63 that the President obtained in a similar survey on Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

Duterte, meanwhile, obtained a net satisfaction rating of “excellent” +77 in December, up from “excellent” +73 in October.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 as “excellent;” +50 to +69 as “very good;” +30 to +49 as “good;” +10 to +29 as “moderate;” +9 to -9 as “neutral;” -10 to -29 as “poor;” -30 to -49 as “bad;” -50 to -69 as “very bad” and -70 and below as “execrable.”

The net satisfaction rating is the rounded off difference between those who said that they were satisfied and those who declared they were dissatisfied with the performance of a particular government official.

The polling firm has yet to release the percentage of the respondents who were satisfied or dissatisfied with the two officials, as well as the geographic and socio-economic breakdown of the responses.

In his presentation, Sandoval also noted that overall satisfaction with the administration was at “excellent” +74 in December.

In terms of specific issues, satisfaction with the government’s efforts to help the poor was at “very good” +64, campaign against illegal drugs at “good” +46, fighting corruption at “moderate” +12 and fighting inflation at “neutral” +1.

The October 2022 survey had 1,500 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent, while the December 2022 survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.