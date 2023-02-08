^

Headlines

‘Very good’ Marcos satisfaction rating, ‘excellent’ for Sara

Janvic Mateo - The Philippine Star
February 8, 2023 | 12:00am
â€˜Very goodâ€™ Marcos satisfaction rating, â€˜excellentâ€™ for Sara
Vice President Sara Duterte accompanies President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos Jr. as he departs the country with first lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for his state visit to China on January 3, 2023.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — A majority of Filipinos are satisfied with the performance of President Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte in their first six months in office, a survey conducted by the Social Weather Stations (SWS) showed.

The satisfaction ratings of the two highest officials were among the data presented during the 2023 SWS Survey Review held at the Asian Institute of Management in Makati yesterday.

In his presentation, SWS vice president Jay Sandoval said Marcos obtained a “very good” net satisfaction rating of +68 in their latest survey conducted from Dec. 10 to 14.

He said it was up from the “very good” +63 that the President obtained in a similar survey on Sept. 29-Oct. 2.

Duterte, meanwhile, obtained a net satisfaction rating of “excellent” +77 in December, up from “excellent” +73 in October.

SWS classifies net satisfaction ratings of at least +70 as “excellent;” +50 to +69 as “very good;” +30 to +49 as “good;” +10 to +29 as “moderate;” +9 to -9 as “neutral;” -10 to -29 as “poor;” -30 to -49 as “bad;” -50 to -69 as “very bad” and -70 and below as “execrable.”

The net satisfaction rating is the rounded off difference between those who said that they were satisfied and those who declared they were dissatisfied with the performance of a particular government official.

The polling firm has yet to release the percentage of the respondents who were satisfied or dissatisfied with the two officials, as well as the geographic and socio-economic breakdown of the responses.

In his presentation, Sandoval also noted that overall satisfaction with the administration was at “excellent” +74 in December.

In terms of specific issues, satisfaction with the government’s efforts to help the poor was at “very good” +64, campaign against illegal drugs at “good” +46, fighting corruption at “moderate” +12 and fighting inflation at “neutral” +1.

The October 2022 survey had 1,500 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percent, while the December 2022 survey had 1,200 respondents and a margin of error of +/- 2.8 percent.

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

SARA DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Philippines

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control classified XBB.1.5 as a variant of interest.
Headlines
fbtw
CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

CHR to investigate Calabarzon cops accused of raping minors

By Cristina Chi | 9 hours ago
The Commission on Human Rights said Tuesday that it will conduct an independent probe on the rape allegations against two...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

Philippines, India ink grant program for quick impact projects

6 hours ago
India will be helping the Philippines fund “quick impact” projects — from educational programs and community...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Middle power&rsquo;: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

‘Middle power’: With gains in military capability, Philippines ranks 16th in Asia Power Index

By Kaycee Valmonte | 11 hours ago
The index measures power based on its resources – such as economic and military capability, resilience, among others...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

DENR orders APMC to halt transport of nickel ore, causeway ops in Sibuyan

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 9 hours ago
The DENR ordered Altai Philippines Mining Corporation to cease and desist from the construction and operations of its causeway...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

Government gets lowest rating in fighting inflation, corruption

By Janvic Mateo | 1 hour ago
While President Marcos’ overall performance in his first six months may have rated high among Filipinos based on a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

Pay the right taxes, Marcos urges public

By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
President Marcos called on the public yesterday to pay the right amount of taxes on time as he ordered revenue officials to...
Headlines
fbtw
Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

Inflation sizzles to 8.7%

By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
January numbers unfortunate – BBM
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey

Philippine sending rescue teams to Turkey

By Helen Flores | 1 hour ago
The Philippines will send an 85-member team to earthquake-ravaged Turkey to help in search and rescue operations and in providing...
Headlines
fbtw
35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training

35 Philippine doctors to undergo 21-day forensic training

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 hour ago
The Department of Justice has reached an agreement with United Nations special rapporteur Morris Tidball-Binz for a 21-day...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with