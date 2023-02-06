FDA issues warning vs fake botox

In an advisory, the FDA reported that fake Xeomin 100 units solution for injection of Clostridium Botulinum neurotoxin, popularly known as botox, are being sold in the country.

MANILA, Philippines — The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cautioned the public over the sale of counterfeit versions of prescribed drugs for wrinkle reduction treatment.

“All health care professionals and the general public are hereby warned as to the availability of this counterfeit drug product in the market which poses potential danger or injury to consumers,” the FDA said.

The FDA warned all establishments and outlets against selling and/or dispensing the counterfeit product.

It stressed that the importation, selling or offering for sale of counterfeit products is in direct violation of the Food and Drug Administration Act and Special Law on Counterfeit Drugs.

“Anyone found selling the counterfeit drug product will be penalized,” the FDA stressed.

All local government units and law enforcement agencies are also requested to ensure that such products are not sold or made available in their areas of jurisdiction.

The agency further reminded consumers to purchase drug products only from FDA-licensed establishments.

Sale and distribution of fake drugs, FDA said, can be reported online to the agency.