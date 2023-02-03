16 hurt in magnitude 6 Mindanao quake â€” OCD

^

16 hurt in magnitude 6 Mindanao quake — OCD

February 3, 2023 | 1:40pm
A quake hit New Bataan town in Davao de Oro on Feb. 2, 2023
MANILA, Philippines — Sixteen individuals were hurt after a magnitude 6 earthquake rocked parts of Mindanao on Wednesday evening, the country’s disaster agency said.

According to a bulletin released by the Office of the Civil Defense on Friday, the Davao de Oro quake affected 97 individuals, and damaged 52 structures and four houses.

Two incidents of earthquake-induced landslides were recorded.

Meanwhile, no major interruption in communication, power, and roads were reported.

The OCD said that it provided assistance to affected communities and that search and rescue teams were on standby.

The Philippines is regularly rocked by quakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

