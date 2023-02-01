^

Headlines

Marcos OKs creation of water management body

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
February 1, 2023 | 2:56pm
Marcos OKs creation of water management body
This photo taken on March 14, 2019 shows residents of Barangka in Manila, gathering water. Manila has been hit by its worst water shortage in years, leaving bucket-bearing families to wait hours for a fill up from tanker trucks and some hospitals to turn away less urgent cases
AFP / Noel Celis

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Wednesday approved the creation of an agency that will manage the country’s water resources and deal with environmental issues associated with water. 

The Water Resource Management Office will be under the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and will be a transitory body pending the creation of the Department of Water Resources — one of Marcos’ priority legislative agenda. 

According to the Presidential Communications Office, the main functions of the WRMO include formulating and ensuring the implementation of the Integrated Water Management Plan (IWMP), which will merge various plans of different government agencies. 

The new water body is also tasked to champion the passage of a law creating an apex body, and collaborate closely with government agencies, private sector, civil society and communities. 

Reducing the country’s reliance on groundwater and deep wells, and managing surface water supply should be the WRMO’s first actions, Marcos said. 

“There’s enough water in the Philippines. We don’t just use it, we throw it away,” Marcos was quoted as saying. 

Water is critical for socio-economic development, energy, food production, healthy ecosystems and for human survival. 

Several bills on the creation of a department focused on managing water resources and improving water quality, sanitation and climate change mitigation have been filed in Congress. The proposed measures remain pending at committee level. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND NATURAL RESOURCES

FERDINAND MARCOS JR

WATER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rex Gatchalian named new DSWD secretary

Rex Gatchalian named new DSWD secretary

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has named Valenzuela City Rep. Rex Gatchalian as secretary of the Department of Social Welfare and Development,...
Headlines
fbtw
1 million bivalent jabs from COVAX arriving in March

1 million bivalent jabs from COVAX arriving in March

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Around one million doses of bivalent COVID-19 vaccines from the COVAX Facility are expected to arrive in the country by the...
Headlines
fbtw
Sandiganbayan denies Marcos bid to recover sequestered assets

Sandiganbayan denies Marcos bid to recover sequestered assets

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
The Sandiganbayan has denied the plea of former first lady Imelda Marcos and her daughter Irene Marcos-Araneta for the return...
Headlines
fbtw
US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

US defense chief's Manila visit to focus on EDCA, plans to address new threats

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
Austin will be in South Korea and the Philippines this week as Washington seeks to strengthen its presence via alliances in...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Significant decliner&rsquo; Philippine ranks 116th in global corruption index

‘Significant decliner’ Philippine ranks 116th in global corruption index

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
While it improved a notch, the Philippines has retained its score and remains among the “significant decliners”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Metro Manila's mayors approve unified 'ticketing system' vs traffic violators

Metro Manila's mayors approve unified 'ticketing system' vs traffic violators

By James Relativo | 1 hour ago
After 28 years, the Metro Manila Council has approved a ticketing system standardizing fines and penalties against errant...
Headlines
fbtw
Seven key bilateral agreements expected from Marcos&rsquo; Japan working visit

Seven key bilateral agreements expected from Marcos’ Japan working visit

1 hour ago
Marcos Jr. will once again travel overseas following an invitation from Japan’s prime minister, Kishida Fumio. Agreements...
Headlines
fbtw
Review to proceed after nearly all PNP execs file courtesy resignations

Review to proceed after nearly all PNP execs file courtesy resignations

3 hours ago
The deadline to file the courtesy resignations that Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. appealed to police colonels and generals...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate Blue Ribbon probe sought into Pagcor&rsquo;s POGO auditor

Senate Blue Ribbon probe sought into Pagcor’s POGO auditor

3 hours ago
Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian has asked the Blue Ribbon panel to investigate the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp.’s “seemingly...
Headlines
fbtw
New law needed to manage minerals for clean energy shift &mdash; study

New law needed to manage minerals for clean energy shift — study

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
The extraction of minerals needed for renewable energy technologies drives deforestation and the climate crisis, threatens...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with