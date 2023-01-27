LTFRB: 'Libreng sakay' in EDSA Bus Carousel won't possibly return this 2023

Commuters avail free rides as part of the “Libreng Sakay” program at the Monumento EDSA carousel bus station in Caloocan City on August 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — The EDSA Bus Carousel may not bring back its free ride services anytime this year, with the government possibly just providing discounts to passengers and subsidy to riders.

Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) chairperson Teofilo Guadiz III on Friday shared this due to limitations in budget in the hopes that it would still make commuting bearable to the riding public.

"Para mapagkasya po itong pondo ng gobyerno, at para maisama po lahat ng transportasyon, magbibigay po sila ng discount, discounts to be given to those who will be availing of this ‘Libreng Sakay,’" said the LTFRB official in a media briefing.

(To be able to make do with the state's existing budget, they will be giving... discounts to those who will be availing this 'Libreng Sakay.')

"Kasi po ‘pag ang ginawa namin is libreng sakay like what we did last December, ‘yung P1.3 billion is hanggang apat na buwan lamang po iyon."

(Because if we offer the libreng sakay like we did last December, the 1.3 billion would only last up to four months.)

The Department of Budget and Managedment earlier allocated around P1.28 billion to the LTFRB for the implementation of this program.

Just this month, Guadiz announced that the LTFRB is eyeing the return of the said free bus ride program come February. This might not be the case anymore should the new announcement be implemented.

Currently, the DOTr is looking to include in the possible new scheme other modes of transportation for the said allocation.

"For now, we’re waiting instructions from the [Department of Transportation] how to move about with the money. The intention of the leadership is to stretch the money for as long as we can and to include jeepneys, and shuttle rides. Hindi lang po buses. So malamang ang gagawin po dito is we will just be giving discounts," he explained.

(For now, we’re waiting for instructions from the DOTr on how to move about with the money. The intention of the leadership is to stretch the money for as long as we can and to include jeepneys, and shuttle rides. Not just buses. So most likely what we will do here is we will just be giving discounts.)

— with reports from News5