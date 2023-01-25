Dela Rosa says open to hearing from students, youth on mandatory ROTC

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ronald "Bato" dela Rosa said Wednesday he is open to inviting student and youth groups to the next hearing on proposals to make military reservist training mandatory. Students, who would be directly affected by the proposed legislation, have been left out of the past two hearings.

Dela Rosa made the vow after Sen. Pia Cayetano noted that only the National Youth Commission represented the sector while other youth groups, some of whom were protesting outside the Senate, wanted to participate in the discussions on the Reserve Officers Training Corps.

"The Senate has always, to my mind, been the best venue for healthy exchange of ideas. I hope that we would also be able to listen to them," Cayetano said.

Dela Rosa then said he would invite them to the next hearing, even if he was "insulted" previously by a resource person — likely referring to his fiery exchange with now Rep. Raoul Manuel (Kabataan party-list) in 2019.

"Maybe next hearing. Don’t worry. Even if I’ve experienced last time that I was insulted by a resource person who is now a congressman, I am not worried about that. I am still open," Dela Rosa said.

Responding to this, Cayetano said they demand that resource persons respect senators who attend hearings. Manuel, president of the National Union of Students of the Philippines at the time, apologized to Dela Rosa and the Senate, saying he was "just [relaying] the students' sentiments."

Dela Rosa explained that the student and youth groups were not invited as they expressed their intention to join only on Tuesday, when his office had already sent invitations to resource persons.

The return of mandatory ROTC — made voluntary in 2001 in response to the abduction and murder of a cadet who exposed corruption in the program — is among the priorities of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Jr. and of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte. — Xave Gregorio