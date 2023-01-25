^

Headlines

DOH: Drug prices still stable despite inflation

Philstar.com
January 25, 2023 | 5:53pm
DOH: Drug prices still stable despite inflation
Photo from Pixabay shows various kinds of medicines.
Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Medicine prices remain stable despite the rising costs of goods and services, the Department of Health said on Wednesday.

In a briefing, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said the agency monitored a slight increase in the price of a hypertensive drug last December due to inflation and devaluation of Philippine peso.

"But when we look at it as a whole, we have stable prices of medicines. This is because of Executive Order 155," Vergeire said, referring to the order signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021 that regulated the retail prices of essential drugs.

The order brought down the prices of 121 drug molecules or 204 drug formulations by as much as 93%. These include medicines for hypertension, diabetes, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, colorectal, lung, and breast cancers.

The full implementation of the drug price cap, which aims to improve the public’s access to healthcare, started in March 2022.

"So our medicines remain accessible," Vergeire said.

Inflation accelerated to 8.1% year-on-year in December. Data showed this was the fastest reading since November 2008. — Gaea Katreena Cabico


 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

INFLATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

After fresh incident with China Coast Guard, DFA asserts Ayungin part of Philippines

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs maintains that Ayungin Shoal is part of the exclusive economic zone and continental shelf...
Headlines
fbtw
Missing 6-seater plane from Isabela triggers 'full scale' search and rescue &mdash; CAAP

Missing 6-seater plane from Isabela triggers 'full scale' search and rescue — CAAP

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) on is now conducting a "full scale" search and rescue operation...
Headlines
fbtw
Author of social media registration bill decries 'too much democracy' online
play

Author of social media registration bill decries 'too much democracy' online

1 day ago
"Bashing on social media is too much, it doesn’t seem right. I think there needs to be a law for this," Rep. Arnolfo...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines resumes deployment of workers to India

Philippines resumes deployment of workers to India

6 hours ago
The Philippines has resumed the deployment of workers to India provided that their employment contracts are authenticated...
Headlines
fbtw
Economy will survive without POGOs &ndash; senator

Economy will survive without POGOs – senator

By Paolo Romero | 18 hours ago
A pullout of Philippine offshore gaming operators in the country would not make much of a dent on the economy, which remains...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Immigration revamp, more welfare offices needed vs human trafficking

Immigration revamp, more welfare offices needed vs human trafficking

By Kaycee Valmonte | 46 minutes ago
Sen. Risa Hontiveros, who exposed the fake jobs scheme last November, has called for an overhaul of the BI to clean up...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate minority fails to pry Maharlika fund from Mark Villar's committee

Senate minority fails to pry Maharlika fund from Mark Villar's committee

By Xave Gregorio | 49 minutes ago
The chairperson of the primary committee where a bill is referred to schedules hearings, calls resource persons and drafts...
Headlines
fbtw
Senators insist on mandatory ROTC despite lack of manpower for program

Senators insist on mandatory ROTC despite lack of manpower for program

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
Senators insisted Wednesday to make the Reserve Officers Training Corps mandatory even if the Department of National Defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Two killed in Philippines air crash, another plane missing

Two killed in Philippines air crash, another plane missing

3 hours ago
Two Philippine air force aviators were killed in a crash Wednesday, while rescuers were searching for another plane that went...
Headlines
fbtw
COVID-19 not among top 10 causes of death in 2022

COVID-19 not among top 10 causes of death in 2022

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 4 hours ago
According to PSA, registered deaths due to COVID-19 accounted for 13,883 or only 3.3% of the total registered deaths from...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with