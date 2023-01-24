Marcos pushes private sector-government partnership

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. delivered speech during the Telco Summit at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) in Pasay on December 6, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has emphasized the importance of enhancing the partnership between the government and the private sector, saying it is necessary to promote economic recovery and development.

In a vlog posted after his attendance at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Marcos gave assurance that his administration would continue to pursue recovery measures, adding that the Philippines has performed better economically than other countries.

“There is no single solution. Cooperation is needed so that the world, not just the Philippines, will recover,” Marcos said in a vlog published on YouTube last Sunday.

“That includes the Philippine Development Plan for 2023 to 2028 that will serve as our guide for the systematic development of each sector. Also part of that is the strengthening of our relations with the private sector,” he added.

Marcos said he was elated by the decision of seven Philippine business leaders to join him at the WEF.

“They came in full force to support the things we are doing, the government and vice versa. There are many things we cannot do without members of the private sector so we continue to support them,” he added.

He was referring to Sabin Aboitiz, president and CEO of the Aboitiz Group and strategic convenor of the Private Sector Advisory Council, Kevin Andrew Tan of Alliance Global, Jaime Zobel de Ayala of the Ayala Group, Lance Gokongwei of JG Summit Holdings, Ramon Ang of San Miguel Corp., Teresita Sy-Coson of SM Investments and Enrique Razon of the International Container Terminal Services Inc.

Business tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan, whose portfolio includes telecommunications giants PLDT and Smart, also attended the dinner hosted by chief executive officers for Marcos in Davos last Wednesday.

“The new friendships we formed with respected businessmen and economic business giants from different fields and parts of the world is good news for the recovering economy. The opportunities are limitless when we open up new networks and partnerships,” Marcos said.

Marcos claimed that the proposed Maharlika sovereign wealth fund received positive response from participants of the WEF.

“If the fund is managed properly, it would be a big help,” he added.

Marcos also stressed the importance of continuing the discussions on climate change, noting that the Philippines is one of the countries most affected by the phenomenon.

“It is important for us to raise this issue when the opportunity arises. Leaders of giant businesses and economies are listening and are looking for solutions, from clean and green energy sources to new technologies,” the President said.