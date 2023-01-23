^

Headlines

Marcos Jr. ups budget for climate change programs by 48%

Helen Flores - The Philippine Star
January 23, 2023 | 12:00am
Marcos Jr. ups budget for climate change programs by 48%
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered a message after he arrived at Villamor Airbase in Manila on December 15, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos has increased the funds allocated for climate change programs this year by about 48 percent, Climate Change Commission (CCC) vice chairman and executive director Robert Borje said yesterday.

Marcos has said climate action is particularly important to the Philippines, especially since the country is regarded as “one of the most, if not the most, vulnerable countries in the world to the effects of climate change.”

The President chairs the CCC.

Under Republic Act 9729, or the Climate Change Act of 2009, government agencies are mandated to allot funds for climate change-related activities, according to Borje.

“We call that climate change expenditure tagging and under this government, that increased by around 48 percent,” he said in an interview with radio station dzBB.

“We have to ensure that various government agencies and various government institutions not just plan, but actually implement these climate change programs,” he added.

The CCC official earlier said a total of P453.1 billion has been allotted this year by national government institutions (NGIs) for climate change expenditure to be used for adaptation and mitigation programs.

He said the figure represents a 56-percent increase from the climate change expenditure tagged for Fiscal Year 2022 of P289.7 billion, with 83 percent for adaptation and 17 percent for mitigation.

He added that NGIs’ adaptation and mitigation projects must be anchored on the following National Climate Change Action Plan (NCCAP) thematic priorities: food security, water sufficiency, human security, environmental and ecological stability, sustainable energy, climate smart industries and services, and knowledge and capacity development.

The NCCAP, developed by the CCC in consultation with relevant government agencies,  outlines the country’s strategic direction from 2011 to 2028 as a response to the current situation and projected impacts of climate change.

Borje also welcomed the inclusion of an accelerated climate change agenda in the Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028, saying this will further strengthen the commitment of the Philippine government to deliver on key climate actions.

The PDP presents the five-year vision of the Marcos administration toward an upper middle-income and low-carbon development, and a climate-smart and climate-resilient Philippines.

CCC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Makabayan bloc moves to suspend order to import onions as harvest season nears

Makabayan bloc moves to suspend order to import onions as harvest season nears

11 hours ago
Rep. Brosas said that relying on importation to control prices and address demand would lead to long-term consequences for...
Headlines
fbtw
'Half came on their own': Marcos defends 'large' WEF delegation

'Half came on their own': Marcos defends 'large' WEF delegation

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. defended the size of his often criticized delegation to the World Economic Forum (WEF), saying...
Headlines
fbtw
De Lima camp: Gigi Reyes approach an option

De Lima camp: Gigi Reyes approach an option

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 day ago
President Marcos’ administration provides a different political climate than that of his predecessor Rodrigo Duterte,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

Philippines, US vow to boost security ties to address 'flashpoints

1 day ago
The Philippines and the United States vowed Friday to "invigorate" defense cooperation to address shared security concerns...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

Philippines' Marcos says South China Sea 'keeps him up at night'

3 days ago
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said Wednesday that tension in the disputed South China Sea "keeps him up at night",...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Comelec records 1.1 million new voters in BSKE registration

Comelec records 1.1 million new voters in BSKE registration

By Mayen Jaymalin | 4 hours ago
The Commission on Elections has recorded about 1.1 million new voters in the ongoing registration for the  2023 barangay...
Headlines
fbtw
Council: P786 million DOH cancer fund properly managed

Council: P786 million DOH cancer fund properly managed

By Mayen Jaymalin | 4 hours ago
Members of the National Integrated Cancer Control Council yesterday gave their assurance that the P786-million fund for the...
Headlines
fbtw
Nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate down to 2.8 percent &ndash; OCTA

Nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate down to 2.8 percent – OCTA

By Pia Lee-Brago | 4 hours ago
The nationwide COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 2.8 percent, the OCTA Research group said.
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Tulfo wants no legal aid for OFWs facing drug charges; Filipinos still hungry

News from home: Tulfo wants no legal aid for OFWs facing drug charges; Filipinos still hungry

By Kaycee Valmonte | 10 hours ago
These are our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based ab...
Headlines
fbtw
Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

Next New Zealand PM slams 'abhorrent' treatment of Ardern

12 hours ago
Ardern sparked a national debate about the pressures she faced when she revealed Thursday that she was stepping down just...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with