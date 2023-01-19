^

Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million

Philstar.com
January 19, 2023 | 9:44am
Floods across Philippines leave 33 people dead, affect 1.6 million
This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows residents riding boats through a flooded road in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.
Handout / Mayor Benjamin Ver / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — At least 33 individuals died due to floods and landslides triggered by heavy rain this month, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Thursday. 

The shear line, the northeast monsoon, and a number of low pressure areas have been dumping rain across the country since the start of the year, forcing people to flee their homes and destroying crops. 

More than 1.6 million people were affected by the weather disturbances. Of those, over 266,000 were displaced. 

Seven people were missing, while 12 individuals were injured. 

The cost of damage to infrastructure hit P206 million, while the cost of damage to agriculture reached P414.3 million.

Assistance amounting to P86 million was provided to affected communities, OCD said. 

PAGASA said on Thursday that the shear line—or the weather system formed when cold and warm winds converge—will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms to Bicol region, Quezon province, Marinduque, Romblon, Aklan, Capiz, and Northern Samar. 

Meanwhile, residents of Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Aurora, Laguna, and Oriental Mindoro will experience rain due to the northeast monsoon.

The state weather bureau warned that floods or landslides may occur due to moderate or heavy rains. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

