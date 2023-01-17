Magnitude 4.8 quake jolts Camarines Norte
MANILA, Philippines — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rocked various parts of Luzon on early Tuesday morning, the Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology reported.
According to Phivolcs, the tectonic quake hit around 5:57 a.m. with the epicenter reported 12 kilometers south of Tinaga Island in Vinzons, Camarines Norte. It had a depth of one kilometer.
State seismologists earlier reported the earthquake was magnitude 5.3.
Phivolcs warned the public that damage and aftershocks are expected.
Instrumental intensities were recorded in the following areas:
- Intensity V (Strong) - Daet, Camarines Norte
- Intensity III (Weak) - Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte; City of Iriga, and Ragay, Camarines Sur; San Roque, Northern Samar
- Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Alabat, Guinayangan, Gumaca, Infanta, Mauban, and Mulanay, Quezon; Pasacao, and Pili, Camarines Sur
- Intensity I (Scarcely perceptible) - City of Marikina; City of Pasig; Pulilan, Bulacan; Calauag, Quezon; Taytay, Rizal
Meanwhile, reported intensities were the following:
- Intensity V (Strong) - Mercedes, Camarines Norte
- Intensity IV (Moderately strong) - Guinayangan, and Tagkawayan, Quezon
- Intensity III (Weak) - Buenavista, and Lopez, Quezon; Naga City, Camarines Sur
- Intensity II (Slightly felt) - Catanauan, and San Narciso, Quezon
