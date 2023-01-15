^

Headlines

800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted

Emmanuel Tupas - The Philippine Star
January 15, 2023 | 12:00am
800,000 4Ps beneficiaries to be delisted
Residents of Batasan in Quezon City receive cash aid at Quezon City Polytechnic Univesity from the government's social amelioration package.
The STAR / Michael Varcas, file

MANILA, Philippines — Around 800,000 people will be removed from the list of beneficiaries of the Pantawid Pamilya Pilipino Program (4Ps) this year, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) said yesterday.

DSWD officer-in-charge Eduardo Punay said these soon-to-be delisted beneficiaries would be graduating from the conditional cash transfer program after it was seen that their way of living has improved.

“We assess the status of these beneficiaries because there are those whose quality of life has improved, even a little, and they are no longer in poverty. That’s why we monitor them regularly every two years,” he said partly in Filipino during the Dapo Restaurant and Bar News Forum in Quezon City.

Among those included in the delisting are beneficiaries who have been with the program for seven years and whose children have graduated from high school.

Punay said there were 1.3 million 4Ps beneficiaries that were supposed to graduate from the program based on their list in 2019. However, the list became outdated because of the hardships experienced by Filipinos during the COVID-19 pandemic in the past two years, he added.

Based on the DSWD review, 500,000 are still tagged among the poorest of the poor and remain eligible for the program.

Republic Act 11310, which former president Rodrigo Duterte signed in 2019, institutionalizes conditional cash grants to the poorest of the poor in a bid to improve their health and nutrition as well as the education of their children up to 18 years old.

Around 4.4 million are expected to benefit from the program this year.

DSWD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

Minimal fuel price adjustments seen next week

By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Minimal adjustments of less than P1 per liter are seen for pump prices next week, but forecasts are still mixed, awaiting...
Headlines
fbtw
20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

20 people killed by early 2023 rains, floods across the Philippines

By James Relativo | 14 hours ago
Casualties pile up as the country continues to feel the effects of heavy downpour and floods brought about by the recent low...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

Bantag faces new criminal, admin raps over alleged torture of inmates

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
Suspended Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing new criminal and administrative raps at the Department of Justice, this...
Headlines
fbtw
Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA
play

Rainy Friday in vast swaths of Philippines due to LPA

1 day ago
The LPA was last spotted 149 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.
Headlines
fbtw
DTI continues &lsquo;Ikot Palengke&rsquo; monitoring

DTI continues ‘Ikot Palengke’ monitoring

By Catherine Talavera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry continues its market monitoring efforts to ensure the accuracy of weights and prices...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

DOH monitoring 2 Omicron subvariants

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
The Department of Health is monitoring two COVID Omicron subvariants, which already account for more than five percent globally...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

NAIA mess: No scapegoats, no free passes from liability

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
There should be no scapegoats in the New Year’s Day airport mess and those found responsible should be held accountable,...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

DOJ: More PDLs to be freed on Tuesday

By Robertzon Ramirez | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla yesterday disclosed that more persons deprived of liberty are set to walk free this...
Headlines
fbtw
Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

Death toll from rains hits 20; agricultural damage at P257 million

By Jose Rodel Clapano | 1 hour ago
The year started with inclement weather as floods, landslides and other human tragedies registered a toll of 20 dead and agriculture...
Headlines
fbtw

Team in Kuwait to check OFWs living conditions

By Rhodina Villanueva | 1 hour ago
Department of Migrant Workers Secretary Susan Ople has dispatched a high-level team to Kuwait to check the living conditions of distressed overseas Filipino workers currently housed in a government-run shelter.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with