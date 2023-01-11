LPA, shear line bring rain to Bicol, Visayas, Mindanao

Satellite image as of 7:30 a.m. on January 11, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Rain will continue to affect residents of Bicol region, Visayas and Mindanao due to the combined effects of a low pressure area and the shear line that may also trigger floods and landslides, PAGASA said on Wednesday.

The low pressure area was last spotted 295 kilometers east of Hinatuan in Surigao del Sur.

Weather forecaster Patrick Del Mundo said the LPA has a low chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next 24 hours. But PAGASA is not discounting the possibility of the weather disturbance becoming a cyclone in the next few days, he added.

Residents of Bicol region, Visayas, and Mindanao will experience scattered rain showers and thunderstorms due to the LPA and the shear line. Shear line is formed when cold and warm winds converge.

“Residents of those areas are advised to take precaution, especially against the threats of flooding and landslides, because it has been raining for several days in those areas,” Del Mundo said in Filipino.

Meanwhile, the northeast monsoon will bring rain to Cagayan Valley, Aurora, Quezon, Marinduque and Oriental Mindoro. The state weather bureau warned that flash floods or landslides are possible due to moderate with at times heavy rain.

Residents of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have light rain. — Gaea Katreena Cabico