^

Headlines

Marcos restructures Office of the President, renames press office anew

Philstar.com
January 4, 2023 | 10:25pm
Marcos restructures Office of the President, renames press office anew
President Bongbong Marcos (center) presides over the 13th Cabinet meeting at Malacañan Palace on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.
OPS / Released

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. ordered the main Malacañang-based office streamlined through a new executive order.

EO 11, signed December 29 and released Wednesday, aims to make processes involving the Office of the President "achieve simplicity, economy and efficiency" by restructuring affiliated offices and agencies.

Folded under the Office of the President are five major offices that will be directly under Marcos' control, namely:

  • Executive Office
  • Office of the Chief Presidential Legal Counsel
  • Private Office
  • Office of the Special Assistant to the President
  • Presidential Communications Office

The EO also renames the Office of the Press Secretary to the Presidential Communications Office, responsible for "crafting, formulating, developing, enhancing and coordinating the messaging system of the Executive branch and the Office of the President."

The Executive Office, meanwhile, under Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin has been granted direct supervision over the Presidential Management Staff or PMS. Under the EO, the office now consists of:

  • Offices of the Executive Secretary and deputies
  • Presidential Management Staff
  • Internal Audit Office

The PMS, moreover, has been tasked to assume the role of Correspondence Office as well as Cabinet Secretariat assisting the president in establishing "agenda topics for Cabinet deliberation and facilitating discussion" of meetings.

The Private Office has also been tasked to supervise the Protocol Office and Social Secretary's Office as well as to attend to needs of the president and the first family in both official and personal matters.

The Presidential Assistants and the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office has been placed under the Office of the Special Assistant to the President "to push the administration's priority measures" in Congress, according to a statement.

Despite the streamlining, EO 11 retains the functions and mandates of all offices and agencies named.

BONGBONG MARCOS

EXECUTIVE ORDER

LUCAS BERSAMIN

OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Abalos calls on top cops to resign as &lsquo;shortcut&rsquo; to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

Abalos calls on top cops to resign as ‘shortcut’ to cleanse ranks of illegal drugs

By Xave Gregorio | 11 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos characterized his appeal for top cops to submit their resignations as a “shortcut”...
Headlines
fbtw
LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

LPA dumps rain in Palawan, Visayas, Mindanao

13 hours ago
PAGASA said the LPA will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Mindanao, and Palawan.
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 day ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

Martial Law detainee reports receiving death threat

12 hours ago
Martial Law survivor Bonifacio Ilagan said that he got a call last Monday from a man who introduced himself as part of a unit...
Headlines
fbtw
Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

Angara wants Lunar New Year declared special holiday

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 23 hours ago
Sen. Sonny Angara is pushing for a measure seeking to declare the Lunar New Year a special non-working holiday in the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
China, Philippines vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

China, Philippines vow 'friendly' handling of maritime spats

1 hour ago
Beijing and Manila on Wednesday vowed to resolve maritime disagreements through consultation, during a visit by Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China test positive for COVID-19

Eight unvaccinated Filipinos traveling from China test positive for COVID-19

4 hours ago
The travelers arrived from December 27, 2022 to January 2, 2023, according to the Bureau of Quarantine, and have since been...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines seeks to expand economic cooperation with China

Philippines seeks to expand economic cooperation with China

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. emphasized the need to expand economic cooperation between Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

Six alleged NPA rebels to face murder charges over death of 9-year-old

6 hours ago
The Department of Justice announced Tuesday the indictment of six alleged members of the New People’s Army for murder...
Headlines
fbtw
'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

'Kwitis' is top cause of firecracker injuries as cases climb to 277

7 hours ago
Fifteen additional injuries were recorded in the agency’s sentinel hospitals from January 3 to 4.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with