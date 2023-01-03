^

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 2:36pm
This undated National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, NIH handout photo obtained August 1, 2021, shows a transmission electron color-enhanced micrograph of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, isolated from a patient.
Handout / National Institutes of Health / National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — The XBB.1.5 subvariant, a new version of the Omicron variant, is taking over the United States, raising concerns about a potential surge in COVID-19 cases.

Estimates from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday showed that XBB.1.5 is responsible for around 40% of the confirmed cases there, up from 20% a week ago. About 75% of cases in the Northeast—or regions spanning New Jersey through New England—are caused by the new variant.

In the Philippines, the presence of the XBB.1.5 subvariant has yet to be detected.

Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.

What is XBB.1.5?

XBB.1.5 is a spinoff of the Omicron XBB subvariant, which is a recombinant of the Omicron BA.2.10.1 and BA.2.75 subvariants.

The XBB subvariant drove the surges of infections in Singapore and India in October. Health authorities in the Philippines have so far detected 878 cases of the XBB subvariant.

It is unclear where XBB.1.5 came from, but it is spreading quickly.

What makes it different from XBB?

Andrew Pekosz, a virologist at Johns Hopkins University, told CNBC that XBB.1.5 is different from XBB because it has an additional mutation that makes it attach better to cells.  

Are experts worried?

Some medical experts are increasingly worried about the XBB.1.5 and the XBB subvariants.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, an infectious disease expert at the University of Minnesota, told Reuters that “probably the worst variant that the world is facing right now is actually XBB.”

In a series of alarming posts on Twitter, epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding called the XBB.1.5 a “super variant” and warned that it is “one of the most evasive variants against immunity.”

 

 

Yunlong Cao, a genomics researcher and assistant professor at China’s Peking University, said on Twitter last week that XBB.1.5 evades protective antibodies as effectively as the highly immune evasive XBB.1 variant and binds better to cells.

 

 

Does XBB.1.5 cause more severe illness?

Dr. Barbara Mahon, director of CDC’s Coronavirus and Other Respiratory Viruses Division, told NBC News that there is no indication that XBB.1.5 causes more severe illness than other Omicron versions.

She added that areas with many cases of the variant have not experienced a disproportionate rise in hospitalizations.

“We’re seeing hospitalizations have been notching up overall across the country… They don’t appear to be notching up more in the areas that have more XBB.1.5,” she said.

 

 

What should Filipinos do?

The country’s Department of Health has yet to comment on Philstar.com’s queries about XBB.1.5.

But in a previous statement about a different variant, the agency stressed the need to continue wearing best-fitting face masks, isolating when sick, getting vaccinated and boosted, and ensuring good airflow. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

