^

Headlines

Marcos says to bring ties with China 'to a higher gear' in state visit

Philstar.com
January 3, 2023 | 2:33pm
Marcos says to bring ties with China 'to a higher gear' in state visit
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered a message after he arrived at Villamor Airbase in Manila on December 15, 2022.
STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. left for China on Tuesday on a state visit that is expected to set the tone for relations with the regional giant in the coming years.

This is Marcos Jr.’s first foreign trip in 2023 and his first state visit to a non-ASEAN country, but his seventh overseas travel since he assumed office last year. He will be in China until Thursday, January 5, upon the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for the peace and development to the peoples of both our countries," Marcos Jr. said in his predeparture speech on Tuesday.

Marcos did not specifically discuss how the Philippines will assert its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, which has remained a point of tension for both countries as Chinese vessels continuously encroach into these waters. 

Marcos Jr. only vaguely mentioned discussing "political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature."

"The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends such as Philippines and China. We will seek to resolve those issues to mutual benefit of our two countries," Marcos Jr. said.

In a briefing last week, however, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that the president will bring up the maritime issue. Meanwhile, a direct line of communication for both countries will be established to discuss tensions over the West Philippine Sea. 

READ: Philippines, China to establish direct lines to ease tensions over sea row

The chief executive will be traveling with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, members of the economic team and a "sizeable" business delegation.

14 agreements to be signed

While there, the Philippines is expected to sign up to 14 bilateral agreements with China, including a deal on digital cooperation, tourism cooperation, agriculture and infrastructure, and a 1.5-billion renminbi grant. 

China is also interested in Philippine agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, and durian, which may be possible subjects for business agreements. 

READ: Philippines expected to ink over 10 deals in Marcos state visit to China

On Thursday, the DFA told reporters that Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo will be signing three agreements — the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on China’s Belt and Road Agreement and the MOU on the communication mechanism on maritime issues. 

Manalo will also sign the joint action plan on agricultural and fisheries cooperation on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, the department that Marcos Jr. chose to lead himself.

Stratbase ADR Institute president Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said he hopes that these agreements would materialize, citing that previous agreements done with China during the Duterte administration ended in a deficit.

"When you look at the trade numbers quoted… we always use the words ‘strong trade relationship’ but that ‘strong trade relationship’ is always biased for China, that’s why we have a trade deficit so these are the things I think we should take note of and learn from that mistake," Manhit said in an interview over at the ABS-CBN News Channel on Tuesday.

He added that the investments Marcos Jr.’s administration bags should lead to more jobs for Filipinos.

"Not investments simply that would allow Chinese to enter the Philippines that turn out to be POGO workers for the past six years during the time of President [Rodrigo] Duterte when they allowed POGOs to be registered… we need to learn from that," Manhit said.

BONGBONG MARCOS

CHINA

DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Officials aware 'outdated' air traffic system could fail. What was done about it?

Officials aware 'outdated' air traffic system could fail. What was done about it?

By Xave Gregorio | 22 hours ago
Transport officials had expected that the supposedly outdated air traffic system controlled by the Civil Aviation Authority...
Headlines
fbtw
MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

MIAA: Airline ops expected to normalize Jan. 5 after airspace outage

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
It may take up to 72 hours for airline operations to normalize following a supposed power outage at Manila’s Air Traffic...
Headlines
fbtw
No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

No flights in Philippine airspace as 'technical issues' hit air traffic system

By Kaycee Valmonte | 2 days ago
The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines said they are now working on addressing the issue for the safety of passengers...
Headlines
fbtw
NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure &mdash; airport official

NAIA 'starting to normalize' after air traffic system failure — airport official

6 hours ago
Operations at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport have begun normalizing Tuesday following the air traffic system failure...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year&rsquo;s Day

Philippines records 464 COVID-19 cases on New Year’s Day

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
The country has recorded 464 new COVID-19 infections on New Year’s Day, the Department of Health said.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays

DOH tallies 42% more firecracker injuries than in 2021 holidays

33 minutes ago
The figure was 42% higher than the injuries recorded from December 21 to January 3, 2021.
Headlines
fbtw
What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

What we know so far about the XBB.1.5 COVID-19 subvariant

1 hour ago
Here’s what we know and don’t know about the new COVID-19 subvariant.
Headlines
fbtw
LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

LPA's extension brings rains to parts of Philippines

6 hours ago
The extension of the weather system will trigger scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Visayas, Caraga, Davao region,...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

Marcos orders suspension of PhilHealth premium rate hike

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 7 hours ago
In a letter to the Department of Health and the government insurer, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said the scheduled...
Headlines
fbtw
Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

Rundown: Countries imposing fresh COVID-19 rules on travelers from China

8 hours ago
Around a dozen countries have slapped fresh travel regulations on travellers from China, as the world's most populous nation...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with