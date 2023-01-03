Marcos says to bring ties with China 'to a higher gear' in state visit

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivered a message after he arrived at Villamor Airbase in Manila on December 15, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. left for China on Tuesday on a state visit that is expected to set the tone for relations with the regional giant in the coming years.

This is Marcos Jr.’s first foreign trip in 2023 and his first state visit to a non-ASEAN country, but his seventh overseas travel since he assumed office last year. He will be in China until Thursday, January 5, upon the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"I look forward to my meeting with President Xi as we work towards shifting the trajectory of our relations to a higher gear that would hopefully bring numerous prospects and abundant opportunities for the peace and development to the peoples of both our countries," Marcos Jr. said in his predeparture speech on Tuesday.

Marcos did not specifically discuss how the Philippines will assert its sovereignty over the West Philippine Sea, which has remained a point of tension for both countries as Chinese vessels continuously encroach into these waters.

Marcos Jr. only vaguely mentioned discussing "political security issues of a bilateral and regional nature."

"The issues between our two countries are problems that do not belong between two friends such as Philippines and China. We will seek to resolve those issues to mutual benefit of our two countries," Marcos Jr. said.

In a briefing last week, however, the Department of Foreign Affairs said that the president will bring up the maritime issue. Meanwhile, a direct line of communication for both countries will be established to discuss tensions over the West Philippine Sea.

The chief executive will be traveling with First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, members of the economic team and a "sizeable" business delegation.

14 agreements to be signed

While there, the Philippines is expected to sign up to 14 bilateral agreements with China, including a deal on digital cooperation, tourism cooperation, agriculture and infrastructure, and a 1.5-billion renminbi grant.

China is also interested in Philippine agriculture, renewable energy, nickel processing, and durian, which may be possible subjects for business agreements.

On Thursday, the DFA told reporters that Foreign Affairs Secretary Manalo will be signing three agreements — the memorandum of understanding (MOU) on China’s Belt and Road Agreement and the MOU on the communication mechanism on maritime issues.

Manalo will also sign the joint action plan on agricultural and fisheries cooperation on behalf of the Department of Agriculture, the department that Marcos Jr. chose to lead himself.

Stratbase ADR Institute president Victor Andres “Dindo” Manhit said he hopes that these agreements would materialize, citing that previous agreements done with China during the Duterte administration ended in a deficit.

"When you look at the trade numbers quoted… we always use the words ‘strong trade relationship’ but that ‘strong trade relationship’ is always biased for China, that’s why we have a trade deficit so these are the things I think we should take note of and learn from that mistake," Manhit said in an interview over at the ABS-CBN News Channel on Tuesday.

He added that the investments Marcos Jr.’s administration bags should lead to more jobs for Filipinos.

"Not investments simply that would allow Chinese to enter the Philippines that turn out to be POGO workers for the past six years during the time of President [Rodrigo] Duterte when they allowed POGOs to be registered… we need to learn from that," Manhit said.