95% of Pinoys filled with hope as 2023 approaches, says SWS

A worker prints names on customised calendars ahead of the new year at a shop in Quezon City, metro Manila on December 26, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Instead of fear, around 95% of adult Filipinos are entering the New Year with hope — two points higher than what was recorded in 2021 and similar to the pre-COVID-19 record of 96% in 2019.

This is according to a recent survey by the Social Weather Station released, Friday, which was conducted from December 10 to 14, 2022.

"On the other hand, 5% will enter the New Year with fear, down by 2 points from 7% in 2020 and 2021," said SWS in a statement yesterday.

"The percentage of those who are entering the New Year with hope rather than fear is higher among those who expected a happy Christmas (97%) than those who expected neither a happy nor sad Christmas (91%) and those who expected a sad Christmas (87%)."

Fourth Quarter 2022 Social Weather Survey: 95% of Filipinos enter New Year with Hope | https://t.co/w7vklDrqgr pic.twitter.com/Ypwsepl5H9 — SWS (@SocialWeatherPH) December 30, 2022

Hope for the coming New Year has historically always been higher than among those who expected a happy Christmas than those who expected it to be somber.

"Compared to the end of 2021, hope for the coming New Year rose from 93% to 97% in Balance Luzon, and from 90% to 95% in the Visayas," says SWS. This slightly fell from 95% to 93% in Metro Manila, while it stayed at 93% in Mindanao.

New Year's resolutions? 20% won't change a thing

Most Filipinos aim to change themselves for the better in the coming year, with 74% aiming at self improvement.

That's not the case for everyone though: "20% [said] they would not change anything. The remaining 6% did not answer," continued SWS.

Around 31% of the New Year's resolutions include health-related resolutions like:

improving overall health (9%)

stopping/lessening drinking (7%)

having a healthier diet (4%)

stopping/lessening unhealthy vices (4%)

stopping/lessening smoking (3%)

exercising/being more active (1%)

having a healthier lifestyle (1%)

other health-related personal changes (weight, sufficient sleep, physical checkups, etc.)

On the other hand, 27% plan to focus on changing attitudes:

having more patience (3%)

stopping bad behaviors/habits (3%)

improving self in general (3%)

improving behavior/attitude (2%)

avoiding stress (1%)

improving family relations (1%)

being happy (1%)

others (industriousness, studies, kindness, self-confidence, better family life, stronger faith, etc.)

For some, they would rather focus on things like finances (16%) next year:

finding a job/starting a livelihood (5%)

working harder (5%)

saving money (3%)

not borrowing money anymore (1%)

among others (spending habits, payment of debts, earning more wealth, etc.)

"The remaining 2% gave other responses (unspecified responses, comments about the pandemic, etc.)," continues SWS.

Health remains the most common focus of personal betterment in Metro Manila (34%) and Balance Luzon (33%), while social and attitudinal wellness tops in Visayas (29%). In Mindanao, attitudinal wellness (31%) and health (30%) were almost at par with one another.

Men to focus on health, women on attitude

Among sexes, the priorities in their New Year's resolutions largely vary:

betterment of health

men (40%)

women (21%)

focus on social and attitudinal wellness

women (32%)

men (22%)

Said survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,200 adults nationwide with 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance, Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.5% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas and Mindanao.

The survey items were non-commissioned and is part of SWS's initiative as public service.