^

Headlines

20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
December 26, 2022 | 11:17am
20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year
Members of the Manila Police District-Station 11 check on firecracker vendors as they remind them to only sell government-allowed fireworks along Tabora Street in Divisoria, Manila on December 28, 2021.
The STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 15 additional firecracker-related injuries, bringing the total to 20 days before the New Year celebrations.

Based on the data submitted by the agency’s sentinel hospitals as of 5:59 a.m., the injuries were recorded in Central Visayas (3), Soccsksargen (3), Ilocos region (2), Bicol region (2), Western Visayas (2), Davao region (2), Metro Manila (2), Central Luzon (1), Calabarzon (1), Mimaropa (1), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (1).

Eleven of the cases sustained eye injuries, while two cases had blast burn injuries requiring amputation.

Ninety-five percent of the cases were male. Fourteen of the injuries occurred at home.

According to the DOH, the number of reported firecracker-related injuries from December 21 was the same in 2021, but 29% lower than the five-year average during the same time period.

Thirty percent of the injuries were caused by boga, a cannon improvised from bamboo or from PVC pipe and whose use is prohibited. Other causes of injuries were kwitis, whistle bomb, 5-Star, Judas belt, “missile”, pop-pop, and others that were unidentified or were not labeled.

So far, no deaths, and incidents of firework ingestion and stray bullet injury have been logged.

 

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

FIRECRACKER INJURIES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

'Merry Christmas!': Single bettor to take home P114-M lotto jackpot prize

2 days ago
Another millionaire was made two days before Christmas day after a single person bagged the P114.32 million jackpot prize...
Headlines
fbtw
Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian&rsquo;s case seeking refugee status

Supreme Court boosts Pakistani Christian’s case seeking refugee status

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court has partially reversed a decision that denied a Pakistani Christian, who faces criminal charges of blasphemy,...
Headlines
fbtw
666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

666 COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported an additional 666 COVID-19 cases, bringing to 4,061,663 the total number of those...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

News from home: Setting tourist targets, COVID-19 case projections

By Kaycee Valmonte | 20 hours ago
From the country’s increased tourist targets for 2023 to issues surrounding gratuity pay given to government employees,...
Headlines
fbtw
Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations &ndash; lawyer

Bantag backs COA audit amid corruption allegations – lawyer

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 3 days ago
The lawyer of suspended Bureau of Corrections director general Gerald Bantag yesterday said that his client is “open”...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

DOH reports 5 cases of firecracker-related injuries

By Mayen Jaymalin | 12 hours ago
The Department of Health yesterday reported five cases of firecracker-related injuries in the run-up to the New Year.
Headlines
fbtw
More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

More than 11,000 teachers to address learning gap

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
The government hired more than 11,000 teachers this year to address the learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

Lawmakers opposed to Maharlika say let economy recover first

By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
Lawmakers opposed to the Maharlika Investment Fund said it would be better if the Marcos administration let the pandemic-battered...
Headlines
fbtw
CPP pays tribute to Joma, vows intensified revolution

CPP pays tribute to Joma, vows intensified revolution

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 12 hours ago
The Communist Party of the Philippines pays tribute to its late founder, Jose Maria Sison, as it celebrates its 54th anniversary...
Headlines
fbtw
MOA signed for ROTC games

MOA signed for ROTC games

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
To provide a platform for Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadets to compete in Olympic-level national sports events,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with