20 firecracker injuries in run-up to New Year

Members of the Manila Police District-Station 11 check on firecracker vendors as they remind them to only sell government-allowed fireworks along Tabora Street in Divisoria, Manila on December 28, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health on Monday reported 15 additional firecracker-related injuries, bringing the total to 20 days before the New Year celebrations.

Based on the data submitted by the agency’s sentinel hospitals as of 5:59 a.m., the injuries were recorded in Central Visayas (3), Soccsksargen (3), Ilocos region (2), Bicol region (2), Western Visayas (2), Davao region (2), Metro Manila (2), Central Luzon (1), Calabarzon (1), Mimaropa (1), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (1).

Eleven of the cases sustained eye injuries, while two cases had blast burn injuries requiring amputation.

Ninety-five percent of the cases were male. Fourteen of the injuries occurred at home.

According to the DOH, the number of reported firecracker-related injuries from December 21 was the same in 2021, but 29% lower than the five-year average during the same time period.

Thirty percent of the injuries were caused by boga, a cannon improvised from bamboo or from PVC pipe and whose use is prohibited. Other causes of injuries were kwitis, whistle bomb, 5-Star, Judas belt, “missile”, pop-pop, and others that were unidentified or were not labeled.

So far, no deaths, and incidents of firework ingestion and stray bullet injury have been logged.