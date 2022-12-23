^

Six indicted for kidnapping, serious illegal detention of sabungeros

December 23, 2022 | 9:42am
Six indicted for kidnapping, serious illegal detention of sabungeros
In this photo taken on August 26, 2022, gamecocks fight during a cockfighting match at the San Pedro Coliseum in Laguna province.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — Kidnapping and serious illegal detention charges are set to be filed against six individuals for their involvement in the kidnapping of “sabungeros” (cockfighting players), the Department of Justice said Friday.

A panel of prosecutors found probable cause to indict Julie Patidongan, Gleer Codilla, Mark Carlo Zabala, Virgilio Bayog, Johnry Consolacion and Roberto Matillano Jr. for six counts of kidnapping and serious illegal detention under Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code.

According to the DOJ, the panel found that the six respondents “conspired in kidnapping and depriving the liberty” of victims John Claude Inonog, James Baccay, Marlon Baccay, Rondel Cristorum, Mark Joseph Velasco and Rowel Gomes.

The victims left Tanay, Rizal at around 1 a.m. on January 13 to join a 6-cock stag derby in Manila Arena. They were forced to board a gray van at around 7:30 p.m. and were never seen again.

The respondents denied the accusations, arguing that their individual participation in the disappearance of sabungeros was not specifically alleged and that witnesses have no personal knowledge of the crime.

“The panel gave scant consideration to the defense of the respondents in light of the positive identification and credible testimonies of the complainants’ witnesses,” the DOJ said.

Complainant Venancio Inonog, the father of one of the victims, testified his son informed him that they were forced to board a van against their will, and identified respondents Bayog, Consolacion and Matillano.

A witness named Denmark Sinfuego said he saw the respondents capture victims Cristorum, Gomez, and Velasco.

The DOJ said the information or charge sheet against these respondents will be filed before the Regional Trial Court of Manila City.

The justice department earlier announced that it will file kidnapping and robbery charges against three Philippine National Police officers who were implicated in the abduction of sabungeros. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE

SABUNGERO
