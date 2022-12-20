^

Headlines

Embassy says US should let Philippines, China settle 'vessel swarming' issue

Philstar.com
December 20, 2022 | 7:10pm
Embassy says US should let Philippines, China settle 'vessel swarming' issue
Photo shows a 30-foot navigational buoy bearing the Philippine flag and deployed by the Philippine Coast Guard at the West Philippine Sea.
Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA, Philippines — The Chinese Embassy on Tuesday evening called a US State Department statement on reports of Chinese vessels swarming areas of the Spratlys an attempt to "stir up troubles and drive a wedge between China and the Philippines."

The embassy also said the US State Department statement "contains unfounded accusations against China."

It did not address a statement by the Philippines' defense department that expressed "great concern" over the "unacceptable" activities of China which it said "violate our sovereignty, sovereign rights and jurisdiction, and undermine the peace and stability of the region."

"The US keeps meddling in the South China Sea disputes and trying to drive wedges between countries in the region, creating tensions and harming regional peace and stability. What the US has done is not to help anyone but to serve its own geopolitical interests," the embassy said, claiming the Philippines and China have managed to maintain stability in the South China Sea — part of which is the West Philippine Sea.

"The two countries share the Asian wisdom of settling differences through dialogue and consultation. Under the strategic guidance of our two heads of state, China and the Philippines have agreed to place South China Sea disputes at a proper place in the bilateral relations and manage them properly through dialogue and consultation," the embassy also said.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines last week reassured the public that it continues to patrol the West Philippine Sea — the part of the South China Sea in the Philippines' exclusive economic zone and continental shelf — in the face of reports from government agencies of foreign vessels in the waters.

The military noted that it has monitored continuing and repeated violations against the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea by foreign vessels, "and these are being reported to and acted upon by concerned agencies." 

In a statement earlier Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said "[t]he reported escalating swarms of [People's Republic of China] vessels in the vicinity of Iroquois Reef and Sabina Shoal in the Spratly Islands interfere with the livelihoods of Philippine fishing communities, and also reflect continuing disregard for other South China Sea claimants and states lawfully operating in the region."

Price said Washington backs the Philippines' calls for China to respect international law in the South China Sea, as reflected in the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea and the 2016 ruling of a Hague-based arbitral tribunal that voided Beijing's sweeping claims over the disputed waters.

China did not participate in the arbitral case and has so far ignored the 2016 ruling.
--

 

SOUTH CHINA SEA

SPRATLY ISLANDS

WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
BuCor exec tagged in Percy Lapid slay breaks silence, denies involvement

BuCor exec tagged in Percy Lapid slay breaks silence, denies involvement

1 day ago
Former Bureau of Corrections official Ricardo Zulueta who has not been heard from for months and has been declared to be absent...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ grants Bantag&rsquo;s request for more time to answer raps

DOJ grants Bantag’s request for more time to answer raps

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 20 hours ago
The Department of Justice is set to resolve the motion for inhibition filed by suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald...
Headlines
fbtw
Peasant group wary slashed import tariffs will hurt local farmers, consumers

Peasant group wary slashed import tariffs will hurt local farmers, consumers

By James Relativo | 6 hours ago
"We have been saying that importation will not lead to lower food prices but the Marcos administration insists on offering...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil price hike: P2.90 for diesel, P0.70 for gas

Oil price hike: P2.90 for diesel, P0.70 for gas

By Richmond Mercurio | 20 hours ago
Pump prices are going up today after a series of rollbacks implemented in the past couple of weeks.
Headlines
fbtw
Suspected China rocket debris recovered by PCG

Suspected China rocket debris recovered by PCG

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 20 hours ago
A portion of rocket debris suspected to have been launched by China’s Space Launch Center in Hainan province was recovered...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Don't panic, DOH says on 600,000 health workers without 2nd booster

Don't panic, DOH says on 600,000 health workers without 2nd booster

By James Relativo | 2 hours ago
The Department of Health (DOH) alayed public fears over the amount of frontline healthcare workers who still don't have their...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov&rsquo;t service

Tulfo seeks free legal education in exchange for two-year gov’t service

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a bill that seeks to make attending law school in state universities and colleges free, but those...
Headlines
fbtw
Former TV host Daphne Ose&ntilde;a-Paez is &lsquo;Malaca&ntilde;ang press briefer&rsquo;

Former TV host Daphne Oseña-Paez is ‘Malacañang press briefer’

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
It is not clear what Daphne Oseña-Paez’ exact designation is. Asked whether she should be called an undersecretary...
Headlines
fbtw
US backs Philippines amid reported swarming of Chinese vessels in Spratlys

US backs Philippines amid reported swarming of Chinese vessels in Spratlys

By Xave Gregorio | 10 hours ago
The United States on Tuesday expressed support for the Philippines amid reports Chinese vessels are swarming near Iroquois...
Headlines
fbtw
Most Pinoys facing new year with hope &ndash; Pulse

Most Pinoys facing new year with hope – Pulse

By Pia Lee-Brago | 20 hours ago
A majority of Filipino adults will be facing the coming year with hope, according to a Pulse Asia survey.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with