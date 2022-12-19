DOJ: Three cops to face charges over case of missing 'sabungero'

MANILA, Philippines — Kidnapping and robbery charges are to be filed against three Philippine National Police officers allegedly behind the kidnapping of "sabungeros," the Department of Justice said Monday.

In a briefer released to the media Monday afternoon, the DOJ said: “During the preliminary investigation, the investigating panel finds probable cause against agents [Police Staff Sgt. Daryl Paghangaan, Patrolman Roy Navarete and Patrolman Rigel Brosas].”

The resolution was issued on November 25, but was only disclosed on Monday. The DOJ has yet to reply whether charges have already been filed in court.

The three cops have been indicted over the case of e-sabong agent Ricardo Laso.

Complainants Princess Montanez, Gilda Montanez, Honey Lyn Sason and Elaine Montanez identified the police officers, the DOJ said.

On August 30, 2021, at around 10:00 o’clock in the morning, a group of armed men suddenly entered their home in, San Pablo City, Laguna. The group, introducing themselves as NBI operatives, then arrested Ricardo Lasco, allegedly for the crime of large-scale estafa filed against him.

"They took several valuables owned by them while they were being held in the living room," the DOJ's briefer reads.

This comes after Remulla met with officials of the Interior Department, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, and the families of the missing sabungeros who narrated the events leading up to the disappearance of their loved ones.

What happens now?

A complaint for kidnapping was filed against the armed men before the Office of the City Prosecutor of San Pablo City but was eventually dismissed for insufficiency of evidence. Police Lt. Henry Sasaluya, Police Master Sgt. Michael Claveria were also named as respondents in the complaint, but were not indicted by the prosecution.

The Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Special Investigation Task Group Sabungero found in its investigation later on that "the armed men are members of the Philippine National Police who are involved in the case of several missing 'sabungeros,'" contrary to their alleged claim that they were NBI operatives there to arrest Lasco for estafa.

During the investigation, the four complainants were shown with several photographs of men, and they identified Paghangan, Navarete, and Brosas as the suspects who entered their home that day.

"Respondents denied the allegations made against them. They claim that they were in different places during the date and time of the commission of the alleged crimes," the DOJ said.

"As to the rest of the respondents, the complaints against them are dismissed for lack of probable cause. Corresponding information in these cases shall be filed with the Regional Trial Court of San Pablo City, Laguna."