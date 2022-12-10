34 missing sabungerosâ€™ disappearance: CIDG trackers set to hunt down suspects

34 missing sabungeros’ disappearance: CIDG trackers set to hunt down suspects

CIDG director Brig. Gen. Ronald Lee gave the assurance when he met with the families of some of the missing sabungeros during a case conference at Camp Crame yesterday.

MANILA, Philippines — Tracker teams from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) have been readied for dispatch to arrest the suspects who were tagged in the disappearance of 34 sabungeros or cockfight players.

“May mga tracker teams na po kami diyan (We have tracker teams on the case),” he said.

Lee was asked by a relative of one of the cockfight players when they would arrest the suspects, but he declined to give a timetable.

The police official explained that it would be difficult to give a categorical answer as a court has yet to issue a warrant of arrest against the suspects.

“Kung lumabas na ‘yung warrant, gumagana na ‘yung metro, ‘yun lang ang maipapangako namin sa inyo (If the warrant is out, the meter would start running, that is what we can promise you),” Lee said.

The CIDG recently released computerized composite images of two suspects in the disappearance of Michael Bautista, a sabungero who went missing in Sta. Cruz, Laguna last year.

One of them was identified as Julie Patidongan, allegedly a staffer of a farm in Sta. Cruz.

Maj. Mae Ann Cunanan, spokesperson for the CIDG, said they are constantly monitoring Patidongan’s movements.

She also appealed to other people who witnessed Bautista’s kidnapping and that of the other sabungeros to come forward and share their information

She said any information such as videos would help them in their probe.