Philippines prepares anti-cholera efforts as global cases increase

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health is preparing more anti-cholera programs as global cases of acute diarrhea increase.

According to the department, there were 5,860 cholera cases logged from January 1 to November 26 this year. Most were reported in the Eastern Visayas (3,620), Soccsksargen (810), and Central Luzon (336) regions.

“We have many teams on-ground addressing our current cholera cases, while we further strengthen our surveillance and response systems nationwide,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a statement on Sunday.

The DOH notes that although no local government units have declared a cholera outbreak as “cases remain manageable,” this year’s cholera cases tally is still 282% higher so far than the 1,531 reported in 2021.

The death tally recorded this year stands at 67 fatalities. The DOH said it is extending assistance to ensure that necessary treatments and clean drinking water will be available to patients in critical areas.

The ingestion of contaminated food or water can lead to a bacterial infection, which may cause diarrhea. To address this, the DOH said it is working with concerned government agencies on water and sanitation programs through the Inter-Agency Committee on Environmental Health.

According to World Health Organization’s Cholera Team Lead, Dr. Philippe Barboza, the world is “under threat” from cholera. Cholera infection is seen in 30 countries, compared to previous years where only less than 20 countries are affected.

"The situation is quite unprecedented, for not only are we seeing more outbreaks, but these outbreaks are larger and more deadly than the ones we have seen in the past years," Barboza said.

He added that situations caused by climate change, such as major flooding, unprecedented monsoons, and cyclones, have also made a “very visible impact” on this year’s cholera cases.