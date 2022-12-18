^

Gatchalian wants Arabic language, Islamic values taught in schools

Philstar.com
December 18, 2022 | 2:10pm
This 2017 file photo shows children resuming classes in a school in Marawi City after the siege of the city by ISIS-linked terrorists.
Philstar.com / John Unson, file

MANILA, Philippines (Philippine News Agency) — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian on Sunday pushed for the inclusion of Arabic language and Islamic Values Education (ALIVE) in the curriculum of all public and private elementary schools outside the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

Earlier this year, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 382, or the Arabic Language and Islamic Values Education Act, to provide Muslim learners the appropriate and relevant educational opportunities while recognizing their culture, which includes the teaching of Arabic Language and Islamic Values.

The proposed measure, he added, would also ensure the contribution of Muslim Filipinos to national goals and aspirations aimed at making them partners in nation-building.

Gatchalian, who chairs the Senate Committee on Basic Education, believed that the measure aligns to foster inclusive education to address and respond to learners’ diversity of needs, and ensure full participation, presence, and achievement in learning cultures and communities.

The bill proposes that subjects of Arabic Language or Islamic Values Education, or both, shall be taught to Muslim and non-Muslim Filipino learners.

The bill also seeks the provision of relevant textbooks and instructional materials, as well as training or capacity-building of asatidz or teachers in most Muslim Filipino communities.

It also seeks to provide technical and financial educational assistance to DepEd-accredited or recognized madaris, which are privately-operated, community-based educational institutions whose core emphasis are Islamic studies and Arabic literacy. The medium of instruction in madaris is the Arabic language.

"Bilang pagkilala sa kultura at mga kontribusyon ng ating mga kababayan at mga mag-aaral na Muslim, isinusulong natin ang mas pinaigting na mga programa sa ilalim ng Arabic Language and Values Education. Bahagi rin ito ng ating pagsisikap upang matiyak na pagdating sa dekalidad na edukasyon, hindi mapag-iiwanan ang ating mga mag-aaral na Muslim," Gatchalian said.

(In recognition of the culture and contributions of our Muslim compatriots and students, we are promoting more intensified programs under the Arabic Language and Values Education. This is also part of our effort to ensure that when it comes to quality education, our Muslim students cannot be left behind)

Aside from public schools and private madaris in the country outside of BARMM, the proposed measure also covers learners enrolled in the Alternative Learning System. — PNA

