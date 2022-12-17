^

Headlines

DBP exempted from remitting earnings in 2021

The Philippine Star
December 17, 2022 | 11:00am
DBP exempted from remitting earnings in 2021
According to EO 8 signed by the President on Dec. 9, the percentage of net earnings to be declared and remitted by the DBP to the national government for Calendar Year (CY) 2021 is adjusted from 50 percent of its annual net earnings to zero percent.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Citing the Development Bank of the Philippines’ role in the recovery of industries hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, President Marcos issued an executive order (EO) exempting the DBP from remitting its earnings to the national government for the year 2021.

According to EO 8 signed by the President on Dec. 9, the percentage of net earnings to be declared and remitted by the DBP to the national government for Calendar Year (CY) 2021 is adjusted from 50 percent of its annual net earnings to zero percent.

“The Secretary of Finance recommended the downward adjustment... in order to support the capital position of the DBP, allow it to comply with Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas regulations and sustain its role in the economic recovery of industries adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the EO read.

“The adjusted dividend rate set forth in Section 1 of this Order is applicable only to the DBP for CY 2021,” the order also read.

Section 5 of Republic Act 7656, otherwise known as the Dividend Law, requires all government-owned or -controlled corporations (GOCCs) to declare and remit at least 50 percent of their annual net earnings such as cash, stock or property dividends to the national government.?

DBP’s primary function is to provide banking services to cater to the medium and long-term needs of agricultural and industrial enterprises with emphasis on small and medium-scale industries.

“The various programs of the DBP aim to address gaps in the agricultural sector and increase the resilience of the agricultural value chain in the pursuit of national food security,” EO 8 stated.

The EO also cited the DBP’s programs, which seek to provide credit support for infrastructure and logistics facilities; the micro, small and medium enterprises; environment and social services and community development, to drive immediate economic growth and recovery.?

Under RA 7656, the President, upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Finance, may adjust the percentage of annual net earnings to be declared by a GOCC “in the interest of national economy and general welfare.”

EO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos must raise China violations with Xi Jinping &ndash; lawmaker

Marcos must raise China violations with Xi Jinping – lawmaker

By Paolo Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos should raise the recent “brazen” violations of China of international law and its disregard for...
Headlines
fbtw
EU ready to resume free trade talks with Philippines

EU ready to resume free trade talks with Philippines

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
After a five-year hiatus, the European Union is ready to resume negotiations on a free trade agreement with the Philippines...
Headlines
fbtw
Biz group opposes proposal to allow hybrid, e-vehicles on EDSA busway

Biz group opposes proposal to allow hybrid, e-vehicles on EDSA busway

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
In a statement Friday, the Management Association of the Philippines said that implementing the proposal allowing other vehicles...
Headlines
fbtw
Expect fair weather this weekend

Expect fair weather this weekend

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Generally fair weather is expected in Metro Manila and most parts of the country over the weekend, according to the Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund

With Marcos certification, House hastily approves Maharlika Investment Fund

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
From filing to approval on third reading, it took the House just 17 days to deliberate on the Maharlika fund bill which lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Iran tagged world’s worst jailer for journalists

By Artemio Dumlao | 12 hours ago
Iran is the “world’s worst jailer for journalists in 2022,” according to the yearend monitoring of the New York-based press freedom watchdog Committee to Protect Journalists.
Headlines
fbtw
92% approve of government COVID-19 response &ndash; OCTA poll

92% approve of government COVID-19 response – OCTA poll

By Janvic Mateo | 12 hours ago
About nine in every 10 Filipinos approved of the government’s response against COVID-19, according to a recent survey...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH works with China, UNDP to improve medical waste management

DOH works with China, UNDP to improve medical waste management

21 hours ago
According to the health department, the project recognizes that effective medical waste management is an essential public...
Headlines
fbtw
Teachers' group: 'Maternity leave' scammers could not have acted alone

Teachers' group: 'Maternity leave' scammers could not have acted alone

21 hours ago
"No stone should be left unturned for the whole truth to be brought to light. It is unimaginable for a regular public school...
Headlines
fbtw
LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year&rsquo;s Eve

LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

23 hours ago
Operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be shortened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with