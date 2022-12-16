^

Headlines

Teachers' group: 'Maternity leave' scammers could not have acted alone

Philstar.com
December 16, 2022 | 3:08pm
Teachers' group: 'Maternity leave' scammers could not have acted alone
High school students wait for their time in front Marikina High School in Marikina on November 2, 2022.
STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — A teachers' group called on the Department of Education to investigate all angles of the recent maternity leave scam one of the agency's regional officials discovered.

This comes after an official of the department's Taguig-Pateros school division exposed the supposed scam, alleging that it found some teachers filed maternity leaves up to 11 times in the span of three years.

In a statement, the Alliance of Concerned Teachers Philippines hit those behind the scam as it questioned how such a scheme could have happened if it were truly an isolated incident.

"If ever there is truth to this, it is impossible for a teacher to do it single-handedly as many responsible personnel, including officials, need to be involved to successfully claim maternity leave benefits," the group said in its statement. 

"We should get to the bottom of the matter and find the brains behind this scam and bring before the law all those who benefitted from this."

ACT also noted that it is  "is unimaginable for a regular public school teacher to have masterminded and executed such a racketeering act." 

"It is practically gambling his/her job, reputation and whole future, which no one would dare lose, especially amid the severe economic crisis," the group added.

DepEd launches fact-finding probe

Speaking in an interview aired over ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, DepEd spokesperson Michael Poa said that the agency's investigation was still in its fact-finding phase but vowed a thorough investigation into the matter. 

"We're really trying to verify the statements of whistleblowers in the media. We'll look at the situation to see if we can confirm what they said, but right now, the regional office is taking the investigation so we can maintain impartiality," he said in mixed Filipino and English. 

"We want to know if this is an isolated case or if it is widespread."

Poa also urged the whistleblower to come forward to the DepEd.

"It seems this happened from 2016 to 2019. I think the first thing we will do here is check the records because those leaves should have documentation to see if they were approved," Poa also said. — Franco Luna

ALLIANCE OF CONCERNED TEACHERS

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

LIST: Maharlika Investment Fund bill co-authors

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
As of 2:17 p.m. on Thursday, December 15, 2022, the bill seeking to create the sovereign wealth fund has gained 280 lawmakers...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
Chinese loan deals for river, dam projects legal &ndash; SC

Chinese loan deals for river, dam projects legal – SC

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 17 hours ago
The P15-billion loan agreements between the Philippine government and a Chinese bank to finance the Chico River Pump Irrigation...
Headlines
fbtw
House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

House approves on third reading bill making NCSTP mandatory

23 hours ago
The House of Representatives has approved on third and final reading the National Citizens Service Training Program Act, which...
Headlines
fbtw
Pinoy faithful gather for 9-day Simbang Gabi

Pinoy faithful gather for 9-day Simbang Gabi

By Robertzon Ramirez | 17 hours ago
The traditional pre-dawn novena masses, popularly known as “Simbang Gabi” in the Philippines, will officially...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year&rsquo;s Eve

LRT-1 to shorten train operations on Christmas Eve, New Year’s Eve

3 hours ago
Operations of the Light Rail Transit Line 1 will be shortened on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve.
Headlines
fbtw
Abalos defends drug war

Abalos defends drug war

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos defended the Marcos administration’s campaign against illegal drugs, saying the evidence...
Headlines
fbtw
LTFRB chief vows to address &lsquo;deeply rooted&rsquo; transport problem

LTFRB chief vows to address ‘deeply rooted’ transport problem

By Romina Cabrera | 17 hours ago
Newly installed Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Chairman Teofilo Guadiz has vowed to address the “deeply...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines may import 3 million MT rice next year &ndash; FFF

Philippines may import 3 million MT rice next year – FFF

By Danessa Rivera | 17 hours ago
The Philippines may need to import at least three million metric tons of rice next year due to looming shortage brought low...
Headlines
fbtw
Mexico deadliest country for journalists in 2022 &ndash; watchdog

Mexico deadliest country for journalists in 2022 – watchdog

By Pia Lee-Brago | 17 hours ago
Mexico is the country where most journalists were killed in 2022, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) said on Wednesday...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with