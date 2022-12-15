DTI chief Pascual cited for MSME, PPP support

MANILA, Philippines — Trade Secretary Alfredo Pascual has the confidence of industry groups and conglomerates, according to Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion, for his support of the Philippines' micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), his role in promoting public-private sector partnerships, and the influx of investments that promise to create more jobs for the country.

“The confidence is there that Secretary Pascual can lead the public-private partnership as we scale up our MSMEs, promote the country as open for business here and abroad, and address the need to upskill our workforce to create quality jobs,” Concepcion said.

Pascual’s active support of entrepreneurship was also highlighted, noting that MSMEs have been strengthened by the solid partnership with the DTI. MSMEs account for more than 62% of jobs in the country.

During the first council meeting of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Development Council, Concepcion said Pascual, as its chairman, managed to encourage members to participate and be more effective in resolving the issues at hand.



“The DTI was key to our Kapatid Mentor Micro Enterprises (KMME) Program,” he said. The program, which is conducted by Go Negosyo, together with the DTI and its regional units, has been responsible for scaling up through formal mentorship of over 12,000 small and medium entrepreneurs nationwide.



“I can’t emphasize enough the importance of the mentors who give of their time and expertise to the KMME and our mentoring roadshow, 3M on Wheels, and Secretary Fred Pascual has been part of these mentorings in various capacities over the years,” said Concepcion.

This year, the 3M on Wheels has mentored almost 4,000 aspiring and active entrepreneurs through its free mentoring program.



“It's a showcase of what public and private partnership can do, especially with a leader who is committed to helping build our MSMEs,” Concepcion said.