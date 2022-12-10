^

45% Filipinos optimistic for year ahead, says poll

Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 1:39pm
45% Filipinos optimistic for year ahead, says poll
A resident makes a traditional lantern locally known as parol, made from bamboos and covered with colored plastic sheets at a village in Paranaque City, suburban Manila on December 5, 2022, ahead of Christmas day.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Many Filipinos are optimistic for the year ahead, according to a survey by private pollster Social Weather Stations.

According to the poll conducted from September 29 to October 2, 45% of Filipino adults believe their quality of life will improve in the next 12 months, while 39% say it will stay the same and four percent say it will worsen.

This resulted in an “excellent” net personal optimism score of +40, which is two points down from the +42 recorded in December 2021 and four points below the pre-pandemic level of +44 in December 2019.

The SWS attributed the two-point decline in net personal optimism due to an eight-point drop in Balance Luzon and a five-point decline in Mindanao, combined with a nine-point hike in Visayas and a seven-point increase in Metro Manila.

The pollster said the survey was conducted using face-to-face interviews of 1,500 adults nationwide with a ±2.5% margin of error. — Xave Gregorio

