Coast Guard to deploy 25,000 personnel for holiday rush

The Philippine Coast Guard holds a send-off ceremony for the BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) at the South Harbor in Manila yesterday morning. The crew of Gabriela Silang was tasked to install lanterns to promote the safety of small watercraft during ship-to-shore operations.

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Coast Guard will deploy 25,000 of its personnel while the agency is on heightened alert in preparation for this year’s holiday rush.

According to a statement on Tuesday, all coast guard districts, stations, and sub-stations in the country will be on heightened alert from December 15 to January 7, 2023. The PCG will also remind shipowners to make sure that their vessels are prepared for the seas.

“We are reminding our countrymen to plan out their travels ahead of time so that it is safe, convenient, and secure,” Coast Guard Adm. Artemio Abu said.

Transport groups are also preparing for Christmas season, with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board adding 100 more buses to service the EDSA Carousel. Airport groups have also launched their own holiday work plan, including putting up help desks, in preparation for the volume of travelers.

Aside from organizing sea travel, the PCG will also assist the road, railways, and aviation and airport sectors of the Department of Transportation.