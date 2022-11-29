^

Headlines

Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide

Philstar.com
November 29, 2022 | 9:42am
Senator wants regulated parking fees nationwide
Undated stock photo shows the parking basement of an establishment.
Image from Pixabay

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., who chairs the Senate Committee on Public Works, filed a bill regulating parking fees in commercial and business establishments, institutions and parking facilities in response to public clamor.

"For several years, a bill has been pending in Congress to regulate the payment of parking spaces such as malls, restaurants and other places. Honestly, after all, it should have been enacted a long time ago. So now we will really push for its passage in Congress especially since it is a big reduction in the expenses of ordinary citizens," Revilla said in Filipino in a statement.

Senate Bill No. 1463 fixes parking rates in malls, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, schools and dedicated parking facilities, among others. These amount to:

  • P20 for first 3 hours + P5/succeeding hour for all types of cars; 
  • P10 for first 3 hours + P2/succeeding hour for motorcycles; 
  • P100 flat rate for overnight parking for all types of cars; 
  • P50 flat rate for overnight parking for motorcycles; 
  • P100 flat rate for valet service, in addition to the regular parking fee; 
  • P100 in addition to parking fees for lost or damaged parking ticket;
  • P200 in addition to parking fees for lost or damaged parking card.

The bill also mandates a grace period of fifteen minutes for pass-through customers who will be allowed to park for free, and likewise provides free parking for the first three hours for customers who spend at least five hundred pesos in the establishment.

"While we respect businesses that help grow our economy, we also need to balance and protect the interests of the majority. So we should only regulate the parking fees that sometimes are not fair anymore," Revilla added.

Some parking facilities and office parking spaces in the country, especially in central business districts, charge exorbitant fees that could go as high as P400 for 8 hours, which is already a huge portion of the daily wage of workers availing the parking space.

"Sometimes, our countrymen's income is just meager. Then it will be reduced a lot because of the very expensive parking fees in their workplaces. Or that instead of being able to add to their groceries, they end up paying expensive parking fees at the market or mall. So we should really pass this law so that we can help consumers," Revilla said.

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Speaker: Faster internet speed expected next year

Speaker: Faster internet speed expected next year

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
With some P1.5 billion in budget infused for the national broadband project for 2023, Speaker Martin Romualdez is confident...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos to visit IRRI today

Marcos to visit IRRI today

By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
President Marcos is scheduled to visit the International Rice Research Institute headquarters in Laguna today as part of his...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Develop Pag-asa Island for recreational fishing&rsquo;

‘Develop Pag-asa Island for recreational fishing’

By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
To pave the way for the development of Pag-asa Island, Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel has filed a bill seeking to declare...
Headlines
fbtw
NCR&rsquo;s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

NCR’s 7-day COVID-19 positivity rate rises to 11.1%

By Pia Lee-Brago | 12 hours ago
The seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in the National Capital Region rose from 7.5 percent to 11.1 percent, while increases...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila Doctors dedicates new building to George Ty

Manila Doctors dedicates new building to George Ty

12 hours ago
Manila Doctors Hospital commemorated the legacy of Dr. George S.K. Ty, chairman of the Metrobank Group, with a ceremony dedicating...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Big oil price cuts: Diesel down by P3.95/liter

Big oil price cuts: Diesel down by P3.95/liter

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Oil firms are implementing today another round of price rollbacks, including a hefty one for diesel and kerosene.
Headlines
fbtw
How outcomes of G20, COP27 summits could affect Philippines' RE ambitions

How outcomes of G20, COP27 summits could affect Philippines' RE ambitions

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 18 hours ago
Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air Southeast Asia analyst Isabella Suarez said the government’s target to raise...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros: Dozens more may still be trapped in crypto investment scam in Myanmar

Hontiveros: Dozens more may still be trapped in crypto investment scam in Myanmar

18 hours ago
There may be over 30 Filipinos still stuck in a cryptocurrency investment scam operation a Chinese syndicate is orchestrating...
Headlines
fbtw
Pastors, lay leader accused of being rebels seek Supreme Court protection

Pastors, lay leader accused of being rebels seek Supreme Court protection

18 hours ago
"Now, the Petitioners are living in fear wondering whether tomorrow will be their last," petitioners, who said they have been...
Headlines
fbtw
Tulfo backs decriminalization of libel, but only for 'legit' journalists
play

Tulfo backs decriminalization of libel, but only for 'legit' journalists

20 hours ago
"To be called a journalist, one should adhere to the core values of journalism," Ellen Tordesillas, president of VERA Files,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with