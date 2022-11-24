Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. named as acting PhilHealth president

File photos shows the logo of the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth)

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Emmanuel Ledesma Jr. as the acting president and chief executive officer of the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth).

Ledesma took his oath of office on Thursday, Office of the Press Secretary officer-in-charge Cheloy Grafil.

Related Stories PhilHealth reports P32.8 billion net income in 2021

He is also a member of PhilHealth’s expert panel and board of directors.

Ledesma previously served as the president and CEO of the Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. (PSALM). In 2015, he was placed under a 90-day preventive suspension. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

PhilHealth is a government corporation attached to the Department of Health. It administers the National Health Insurance Program, which was established to provide health insurance coverage, and ensure affordable and accessible healthcare services.