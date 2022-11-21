US, Philippines to launch negotiations on civil nuclear cooperation

This photo taken on April 5, 2022 shows a security guard walking in front of the main gate of the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant in the town of Morong in Bataan province, north of Manila. The nuclear power plant built in the disaster-prone Philippines during Ferdinand Marcos's regime, but never switched on due to safety fears and corruption, could be revived if his son wins the May 9 presidential poll.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States and the Philippines are launching negotiations for a civil nuclear energy cooperation during US Vice President Kamala Harris’ first official trip to Manila.

According to the US Office of the Vice President (VPOTUS), the two countries will be launching the negotiations for the agreement, dubbed the “123 agreement,” to collaborate on zero-emission energy and nonproliferation priorities.

“[The] ‘123 agreement’ is the legal basis that the United States needs to expand civil cooperation and it consists of arrangements to ensure that civil nuclear energy cooperation is protected against nuclear weapons proliferation,” a senior administration official told reporters in a background briefing on Sunday evening.

He added that the agreement is integral before the formal civil cooperation can begin as required under the US National Security Act.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has made it clear that he plans to adopt nuclear power, along with leading the country’s transition to renewable energy, as the country grapples with an energy crisis.

Washington said it aims to assist the country “to increase energy security and deploying advanced nuclear reactor technology as quickly as safety and security conditions permit to meet the Philippines’ dire baseload power needs.”

“Such a deployment would support both energy security and climate goals, as well support workers and businesses in both countries,” the statement from Harris’ office read.

In his first State of the Nation Address, Marcos said the government will comply with rules set out by the International Atomic Energy Agency for nuclear power plants.

He said this plan could be backed by public-private partnerships. Although aside from the US, France has also expressed interest in supporting the Philippines’ goal.

However, groups such as Power for People Coalition criticized Marcos’ plans for the country’s energy security, saying that it is “distracted and unsound” by prioritizing both renewable energy even as he pushed for LNG and nuclear. — with reports from Gaea Katreena Cabico