Marcos: Climate change central to APEC discussions

Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos Jr attends the "APEC Leaders' Informal Dialogue with Guests" event during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok on November 18, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the issue of climate change was much discussed in the recently concluded Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, adding he expects a “push” by the global community to address it.

Marcos arrived home on Saturday evening from attending his first APEC economic leaders meeting held in Bangkok, Thailand from November 16 to 19.

In his arrival speech, the president said world leaders have agreed to come up with solutions to address problems with food security and supply chain, as well as seizing the potential of digitalization and promoting women empowerment.

He added that representatives from APEC countries acknowledged that while there are agreements in place to address the global issue, little has been done to address it.

“You start off talking about the economy, you end up somehow at some point talking about climate change and so, I think, there will be a very strong push,” Marcos said.

Marcos also said he had “fruitful discussions” with leaders from other nations, such as France, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. He said talks revolved around agriculture and energy.

To recall, the Philippine leader sought a partnership with French President Emannuel Macros at the sidelines of APEC to pursue his nuclear energy plans. France earlier said it is ready to assist the Philippines with its energy transition programs.

Meanwhile, Marcos said Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told him that companies in the Gulf kingdom are ready to compensate 10,000 overseas Filipino workers who lost their jobs years ago with their unpaid wages.

Aside from meeting with leaders from other nations, the Philippine delegation also had bilateral meetings with unnamed private firms who want to invest in the country. Marcos also took time to meet with the Filipino community while in Bangkok.