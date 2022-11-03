^

Headlines

SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny

Philstar.com
November 3, 2022 | 3:05pm
SC urged to order preservation of May elections data for potential scrutiny
People cast their votes in the presidential election at a polling precinct in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — A petition has been filed before the Supreme Court urging it to compel the preservation of data transmitted on the evening of May 9, election day for national and local positions in the Philippines.

Petitioners, led by former Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Eliseo Rio, also asked the SC to issue a temporary restraining order to enjoin respondents Commission on Elections, Smartmatic and telecommunications companies Dito, Globe and Smart to desist from modifying or erasing the following data, transmitted from 7 p.m. to p.m. on May 9, related to the 2022 election results:

  • Part or the whole of the historically important subscriber [data]
  • Cyber traffic data log integrity
  • Call record details

They also asked the SC to direct telecommunications companies to "deliver faithful copies of their respective records/details of the said historically-important data directly and exclusively to the Honorable Supreme Court."

"Mandamus is proper for petitioners that invoke their constitutional rights to suffrage and to information in compelling Comelec to explain fully the complete details of its preparations in view of the unraveling of alarming events of late,"  the petition read.

RELATED: 1Sambayan asks Comelec to probe reports of poll irregularities

Six month deadline for Comelec report

The petitioners noted that, under the Election Automation Law, the Comelec is mandated to submit a report within six months of the election, while the Cybercrime Prevention Act requires preservation of subscriber information and traffic data integrity for at least six months.

"The period of six months (from the May 9, 2022 elections) is soon to expire within a few days from today [or] on the 9th of November. Time is of the essence," their plea read.

The petitioners cited a post by Rio where he pointed out that the first counting result of 1,525,637 votes from at least 2,000 clustered precincts were shown on the Comelec Transparency Server just 17 minutes after voting closed at 7 p.m.

RELATED: Bongbong Marcos seen elected Philippine president by majority vote

But Rio noted that under the Comelec General Instructions, eight printed and signed copies of the precinct election return must be first done before transmission can be made. He claimed that it would take at least 30 minutes after closing time for these processes to be done.

"The earliest transmission then would occur after 7:30 p.m. It is therefore impossible for the Transparency Server to have shown the public 1.5M votes bby 7:17 pm!," the plea, quoting Rio’s post, read.

The Congress declared President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as the winner of the May 9 elections on May 25, with a majority vote of more than 31 million. Rival candidates accepted the poll results and did not raise allegations of irregularities or fraud.

2022 ELECTIONS

2022 POLLS

ELISEO RIO

SUPREME COURT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko

Vico Sotto resigns from Aksyon Demokratiko

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto has resigned from Aksyon Demokratiko as member and its external vice president, party chairperson...
Headlines
fbtw
2.9 million families experienced hunger in Q3 &ndash; SWS

2.9 million families experienced hunger in Q3 – SWS

By Janvic Mateo | 16 hours ago
Some 2.9 million Filipino families experienced involuntary hunger at least once in the third quarter of the year, a survey...
Headlines
fbtw
Easing of inbound travel restrictions OK&rsquo;d to boost tourism

Easing of inbound travel restrictions OK’d to boost tourism

By Helen Flores | 16 hours ago
To allow the Philippines’ tourism sector to catch up with that of neighboring countries, President Marcos has approved...
Headlines
fbtw
2022 Bar exams to proceed; refund of fees allowed for those who can't take test

2022 Bar exams to proceed; refund of fees allowed for those who can't take test

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The 2022 Bar exams will push through in next week, November, amid the devastating effects of Severe Tropical Storm Paeng that...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines to experience fair weather this week

Philippines to experience fair weather this week

By Michael Punongbayan | 16 hours ago
With no new weather disturbance expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility in the next days, most parts of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pimentel: Realign confidential, intel funds for disaster response

Pimentel: Realign confidential, intel funds for disaster response

By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
“Let us cut confidential and intelligence funds and rechannel this much-needed allocation to strengthen our disaster...
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC: 'Paeng' disrupted lives of nearly 4M, left at least 150 dead

NDRRMC: 'Paeng' disrupted lives of nearly 4M, left at least 150 dead

3 hours ago
According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 94 fatalities were confirmed, while 56 deaths were...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling

Philippines deports 21 more Chinese nationals linked to illegal online gambling

4 hours ago
The Bureau of Immigration said that it has deported 21 more Chinese nationals involved in illegal online gambling operat...
Headlines
fbtw
DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

DOLE lets employers, workers decide whether to mask up at work

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The Department of Labor and Employment is leaving it up to employers and their workers to decide whether they will continue...
Headlines
fbtw
Crime rate down during Undas, says PNP

Crime rate down during Undas, says PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 16 hours ago
The crime rate dropped by at least 57 percent during the observance of All Saints’ Day, the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with