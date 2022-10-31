â€˜Queenieâ€™ maintains strength; â€˜Paengâ€™ exits PAR

‘Queenie’ maintains strength; ‘Paeng’ exits PAR

Queenie's center was last spotted 695 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigaoo del Sur or 755 km east of Davao City, moving at 25 km per hour west southwestward with winds going as strong as 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Queenie maintains its strength while moving west southwestward over the Visayas and Mindanao regions, while Paeng intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves over the West Philippine Sea.

In a 5 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said it expects Queenie to continue maintaining its strength over the next 12 hours before weakening into a tropical depression on Tuesday.

Caraga, Eastern Visayas and Davao Oriental may experience light to moderate and sometimes heavy rains beginning Tuesday evening until Wednesday. Meanwhile, same conditions may be expected over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Bicol Region on Thrusday.

PAGASA said the eastern part of Caraga and some parts of Eastern Visayas may be placed under a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 1,” it added.

Quennie's forecast track

Nov 1, 2022 02:00 AM - 600 km East of Davao City

Nov 1, 2022 02:00 PM - 375 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Nov 2, 2022 02:00 AM - 250 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur

Nov 2, 2022 02:00 PM - 260 km East Southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Nov 3, 2022 02:00 AM - 190 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte

Nov 3, 2022 02:00 PM - 185 km East Northeast of Maasin City, Southern leyte

‘Paeng’ intensifies as it exits PAR

Meanwhile, Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea. It already exited the Philippine monitoring area earlier this afternoon.

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to track northward in the next 12 hours before gradually turning northwestward to west northwestward towards southern China,” PAGASA said in a separate 5 p.m. bulletin.

Paeng’s center was last seen 400 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, moving north northwestward at 15kph with winds 110kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Several areas in Luzon remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

Abra

Western portion of Benguet (Tuba, Baguio City, Kapangan, Atok, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tublay, Bakun)

Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig)

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Central and western portions of Pangasinan (Basista, Lingayen, Villasis, City of Alaminos, Anda, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, Aguilar, Alcala, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, Mabini, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Bayambang, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Dasol, Sison)

Central and western portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Mayantoc, Capas, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Camiling, Moncada, Paniqui, Gerona, City of Tarlac, Bamban)

North and central parts of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc, San Felipe)

