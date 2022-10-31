^

Headlines

‘Queenie’ maintains strength; ‘Paeng’ exits PAR

Philstar.com
October 31, 2022 | 6:10pm
â€˜Queenieâ€™ maintains strength; â€˜Paengâ€™ exits PAR
Queenie's center was last spotted 695 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigaoo del Sur or 755 km east of Davao City, moving at 25 km per hour west southwestward with winds going as strong as 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.
DOST Pagasa

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical storm Queenie maintains its strength while moving west southwestward over the Visayas and Mindanao regions, while Paeng intensifies into a severe tropical storm as it moves over the West Philippine Sea. 

In a 5 p.m. bulletin on Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said it expects Queenie to continue maintaining its strength over the next 12 hours before weakening into a tropical depression on Tuesday.

The storm’s center was last spotted 695 kilometers east southeast of Hinatuan, Surigaoo del Sur or 755 km east of Davao City, moving at 25 km per hour west southwestward with winds going as strong as 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

Caraga, Eastern Visayas and Davao Oriental may experience light to moderate and sometimes heavy rains beginning Tuesday evening until Wednesday. Meanwhile, same conditions may be expected over Caraga, Davao Region, Northern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas and Bicol Region on Thrusday.

PAGASA said the eastern part of Caraga and some parts of Eastern Visayas may be placed under a Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal.

“Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 1,” it added.

Quennie's forecast track

  • Nov 1, 2022 02:00 AM - 600 km East of Davao City
  • Nov 1, 2022 02:00 PM - 375 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • Nov 2, 2022 02:00 AM - 250 km East of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur
  • Nov 2, 2022 02:00 PM - 260 km East Southeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
  • Nov 3, 2022 02:00 AM - 190 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte
  • Nov 3, 2022 02:00 PM - 185 km East Northeast of Maasin City, Southern leyte

‘Paeng’ intensifies as it exits PAR

Meanwhile, Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has intensified into a severe tropical storm while moving over the West Philippine Sea. It already exited the Philippine monitoring area earlier this afternoon.

“This tropical cyclone is forecast to track northward in the next 12 hours before gradually turning northwestward to west northwestward towards southern China,” PAGASA said in a separate 5 p.m. bulletin.

Paeng’s center was last seen 400 km west of Sinait, Ilocos Sur outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility, moving north northwestward at 15kph with winds 110kph near the center and gusts of up to 135 kph.

Several areas in Luzon remain under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1:

  • Abra
  •  Western portion of Benguet (Tuba, Baguio City, Kapangan, Atok, Kibungan, La Trinidad, Sablan, Tublay, Bakun)
  • Southern portion of Ilocos Norte (Badoc, Pinili, Banna, Nueva Era, City of Batac, Paoay, Marcos, Currimao, Dingras, Solsona, Sarrat, San Nicolas, Laoag City, Piddig)
  • Ilocos Sur
  • La Union
  • Central and western portions of Pangasinan (Basista, Lingayen, Villasis, City of Alaminos, Anda, Malasiqui, San Fabian, Urbiztondo, Bautista, Mangaldan, Mapandan, Burgos, Dagupan City, Binalonan, Bolinao, Aguilar, Alcala, Sual, Labrador, Bani, Santo Tomas, Pozorrubio, City of Urdaneta, Laoac, Mangatarem, Mabini, San Carlos City, Manaoag, Binmaley, San Jacinto, Bugallon, Bayambang, Infanta, Agno, Calasiao, Santa Barbara, Dasol, Sison)
  • Central and western portions of Tarlac (San Jose, Mayantoc, Capas, San Clemente, Santa Ignacia, Camiling, Moncada, Paniqui, Gerona, City of Tarlac, Bamban)
  • North and central parts of Zambales (Botolan, Iba, Candelaria, Cabangan, Palauig, Santa Cruz, Masinloc, San Felipe)

Paeng's forecast track:

  • Nov 1, 2022 02:00 AM - 415 km West of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside PAR)
  • Nov 1, 2022 02:00 PM - 545 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)
  • Nov 2, 2022 02:00 AM - 630 km West of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)
  • Nov 2, 2022 02:00 PM - 800 km West of Basco, Batanes (outside PAR)
  • Nov 3, 2022 02:00 AM - 940 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)
  • Nov 03, 2022 02:00 PM - 1,075 km West of Extreme Northern Luzon (outside PAR)

PAENGPH

QUEENIEPH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Paeng' death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

'Paeng' death toll jumps to 98, over 1.8 million individuals affected

9 hours ago
Of the 58 confirmed deaths, 53 were logged from the Bangsamoro region – one of the storm’s hardest hit areas....
Headlines
fbtw
PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits
play

PAGASA monitors Tropical Depression Queenie as 'Paeng' exits

8 hours ago
"Until Tuesday evening, this weather system will likely remain as a tropical depression. Weakening into a low pressure area...
Headlines
fbtw
More Pinoys in US applying for dual citizenship

More Pinoys in US applying for dual citizenship

By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
More Filipinos in the US are applying for dual citizenship due to their desire to revisit their roots and possibly retire...
Headlines
fbtw
Undas message: Marcos wishes Filipinos healing, lives of purpose and no regrets

Undas message: Marcos wishes Filipinos healing, lives of purpose and no regrets

9 hours ago
"The pandemic of recent years forced us to come to terms with our mortality," Marcos said.
Headlines
fbtw
NDRRMC seeks Marcos declaration of state of national calamity due to 'Paeng'

NDRRMC seeks Marcos declaration of state of national calamity due to 'Paeng'

1 day ago
The declaration will allow access to calamity response funds and will implement a price freeze on basic goods.
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
At least 200K commute on bikes each day, according to tally in key cities

At least 200K commute on bikes each day, according to tally in key cities

3 hours ago
The 191,578 cyclists recorded on the road translate to daily fuel cost savings of from P147,000 to P307,000 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: No need to declare national calamity over 'Paeng' deaths, damage

Marcos: No need to declare national calamity over 'Paeng' deaths, damage

5 hours ago
In a briefing after a situation assessment in Cavite, Marcos pointed out that the damage caused by Tropical Storm Paeng (international...
Headlines
fbtw
Rescue and relief operations continue in aftermath of 'Paeng'

Rescue and relief operations continue in aftermath of 'Paeng'

5 hours ago
169 residents and counting have been evacuated by the Philippine Coast Guard in Northeastern Luzon after they were trapped...
Headlines
fbtw
LGUs told to prepare as 'Queenie' intensifies into tropical storm

LGUs told to prepare as 'Queenie' intensifies into tropical storm

6 hours ago
No tropical cyclone wind signals have been raised yet and PAGASA notes that the storm will not “directly affect...
Headlines
fbtw
Palace re-appoints Romando Artes as MMDA chairman

Palace re-appoints Romando Artes as MMDA chairman

9 hours ago
In a statement Monday morning, Artes vowed "to continue reforms my predecessors and I have started, as well as introduce new...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with