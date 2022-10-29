^

US VP Kamala Harris to visit Philippines in November

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 1:39pm
US Vice President Kamala Harris waves as she arrives onstage at a reception for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party in Philadelphia on October 28, 2022.
AFP / Mandel Ngan

MANILA, Philippines — US Vice President Kamala Harris will be visiting the Philippines in November to strengthen ties between Washington and Manila, the White House said Saturday.

US Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement that Harris will travel to Manila after participating in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand from November 18 to 19.

“In the Philippines, she will meet with government leaders and civil society representatives. Her visit with re-affirm and strengthen the U.S.-Philippines Alliance and underscore the breadth of our cooperation as friends, partners, and allies,” Jean-Pierre said.

Harris’ visit would be the first time in five years that a top White House official came to the Philippines since then US President Donald Trump visited the country.

Harris’ trip to the Philippines is in line with the US’ goal of fostering better ties with the country after what US President Joe Biden called “rocky times” during the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s predecessor, Rodrigo Duterte, who pivoted away from Washington in favor of Beijing.

Duterte has been accused of human rights violations over the conduct of his administration’s “war on drugs” that has killed over 6,000 drug suspects according to the Philippine government’s tally, which human rights groups say is an undercount as they believe the real death toll might even reach around 30,000.

At the start of his presidency in 2016, Duterte took a swipe against then US President Barack Obama whom he called a “son of a whore” when asked by a reporter how he intended to explain alleged extrajudicial killings in the Philippines.

Some US lawmakers were also at the forefront of the opposition towards the supposed human rights violations during the course of the “war on drugs,” which displeased Malacañang.

