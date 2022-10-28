LIST: Canceled flights for October 28 amid 'Paeng' rains
MANILA, Philippines — Airlines on Friday announced the cancellation of a number of flights in the wake of heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng, which has prompted the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in some regions.
According to the Rights of Air Passengers, travelers whose flights are canceled due to causes not attributable to their air carrier are entitled to a reimbursement of the full value of their fare.
The following flights are affected due to the incident, according to separate advisories from the Manila International Airport Authority and the Mactan Cebu Airport.
CebGo (DG)
- DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6179/6180 Manila-Masbate-Manila
- DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila
- DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila
- DG 6841/6842 Manila-Del Carmen-Manila
- DG 6895 Cebu-Surigao
- DG 6896 Surigao-Cebu
- DG 6690 Cebu-Camiguin
- DG 6691 Camiguin-Cebu
Cebu Pacific (5J)
- 5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila
- 5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila
- 5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila
- 5J 887/888 Manila-Cotabato-Manila
Philippine Airlines
The Philippine Airlines also released a list of canceled flights from October 28 to November 4, pointing to the "strict operational restrictions and the need for favorable weather conditions, which are essential for the safety of all flights."
"Based on these new conditions, we are considering the possibility of adjusting our schedules and will advise you if we are able to reinstate some nighttime flights," it said.
"This is a developing situation. We shall keep you posted as new information comes in. Affected passengers will be accommodated on the next available flights out of Manila and Cebu, subject to space availability."
These include:
October 28, 2022 (Friday)
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 2349 Cebu-Davao
- PR 2350 Davao-Cebu
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Cebu
October 29, 2022 (Saturday)
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1841 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 434 Cebu-Narita
- PR 433 Narita-Cebu
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Cebu
- PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 2349 Cebu-Davao
- PR 2350 Davao-Cebu
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 2863 Manila-Cebu
October 30, 2022 (Sunday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1844 Cebu-Manila
- PR 434 Cebu-Narita
- PR 433 Narita-Cebu
- PR 2398 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2399 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
October 31, 2022 (Monday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
November 1, 2022 (Tuesday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2393 Cebu-Butuan
- PR 2394 Butuan-Cebu
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban
- PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu
November 2, 2022 (Wednesday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1844 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1843 Manila-Cebu
- PR 434 Cebu-Narita
- PR 433 Narita-Cebu
- PR 2398 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2399 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban
- PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu
November 3, 2022 (Thursday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
November 4, 2022 (Friday)
- PR 2861 Manila-Cebu
- PR 2862 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1863 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1864 Cebu-Manila
- PR 1869 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1860 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan
- PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila
- PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro
- PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
- PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo
- PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu
- PR 1859 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1867 Manila-Cebu
- PR 1868 Cebu-Manila
November 5, 2022 (Saturday)
- PR 1836 Cebu-Manila
Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds as millions of Filipinos prepare to honor the dead on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.
According to state weather bureau Pagasa, Paeng is forecast to intensify further while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours.
