LIST: Canceled flights for October 28 amid 'Paeng' rains

MANILA, Philippines — Airlines on Friday announced the cancellation of a number of flights in the wake of heavy rains brought by Tropical Storm Paeng, which has prompted the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 2 in some regions.

According to the Rights of Air Passengers, travelers whose flights are canceled due to causes not attributable to their air carrier are entitled to a reimbursement of the full value of their fare.

The following flights are affected due to the incident, according to separate advisories from the Manila International Airport Authority and the Mactan Cebu Airport.

CebGo (DG)

DG 6177/6178 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6179/6180 Manila-Masbate-Manila

DG 6111/6112 Manila-Naga-Manila

DG 6881/6882 Manila-Surigao-Manila

DG 6841/6842 Manila-Del Carmen-Manila

DG 6895 Cebu-Surigao

DG 6896 Surigao-Cebu

DG 6690 Cebu-Camiguin

DG 6691 Camiguin-Cebu

Cebu Pacific (5J)

5J 703/704 Manila-Dipolog-Manila

5J 196/197 Manila-Cauayan-Manila

5J 373/374 Manila-Roxas-Manila

5J 887/888 Manila-Cotabato-Manila

Philippine Airlines

The Philippine Airlines also released a list of canceled flights from October 28 to November 4, pointing to the "strict operational restrictions and the need for favorable weather conditions, which are essential for the safety of all flights."

"Based on these new conditions, we are considering the possibility of adjusting our schedules and will advise you if we are able to reinstate some nighttime flights," it said.

"This is a developing situation. We shall keep you posted as new information comes in. Affected passengers will be accommodated on the next available flights out of Manila and Cebu, subject to space availability."

These include:

October 28, 2022 (Friday)

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1862 Cebu-Manila

PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2349 Cebu-Davao

PR 2350 Davao-Cebu

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Cebu

October 29, 2022 (Saturday)

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

PR 1841 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1862 Cebu-Manila

PR 434 Cebu-Narita

PR 433 Narita-Cebu

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Cebu

PR 2315 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2316 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 2349 Cebu-Davao

PR 2350 Davao-Cebu

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2863 Manila-Cebu

October 30, 2022 (Sunday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 1844 Cebu-Manila

PR 434 Cebu-Narita

PR 433 Narita-Cebu

PR 2398 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2399 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

October 31, 2022 (Monday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

November 1, 2022 (Tuesday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 2393 Cebu-Butuan

PR 2394 Butuan-Cebu

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu

November 2, 2022 (Wednesday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 1844 Cebu-Manila

PR 1843 Manila-Cebu

PR 434 Cebu-Narita

PR 433 Narita-Cebu

PR 2398 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2399 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

PR 2238 Cebu-Tacloban

PR 2239 Tacloban-Cebu

November 3, 2022 (Thursday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

November 4, 2022 (Friday)

PR 2861 Manila-Cebu

PR 2862 Cebu-Manila

PR 1863 Manila-Cebu

PR 1864 Cebu-Manila

PR 1869 Manila-Cebu

PR 1860 Cebu-Manila

PR 2368 Cebu-Caticlan

PR 2369 Caticlan-Manila

PR 2297 Cebu-Cagayan de Oro

PR 2298 Cagayan de Oro-Cebu

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

PR 2388 Cebu-Iloilo

PR 2389 Iloilo-Cebu

PR 1859 Manila-Cebu

PR 1867 Manila-Cebu

PR 1868 Cebu-Manila

November 5, 2022 (Saturday)

PR 1836 Cebu-Manila

Paeng, the country’s 16th tropical cyclone this year and the fourth in October, is expected to bring heavy rains and strong winds as millions of Filipinos prepare to honor the dead on All Saints Day and All Souls Day.

According to state weather bureau Pagasa, Paeng is forecast to intensify further while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours.

