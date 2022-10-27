More areas under Signal No. 1 as 'Paeng' becomes tropical storm

MANILA, Philippines — State weather bureau PAGASA placed more areas in Luzon and Visayas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 as cyclone Paeng (Nalgae) intensified into a tropical storm.

Paeng was last spotted 540 kilometers east of Borongan City in Eastern Samar, heading west northwest at 10 kph.

The cyclone was packing peak winds of 65 kph near the center and gusts of up to 80 kph.

The following areas are under TCWS No. 1:

Catanduanes

Eastern portion of Albay (Rapu-Rapu)

Eastern portion of Sorsogon (Prieto Diaz, Gubat, Barcelona, Bulusan, Santa Magdalena, Irosin, Juban, Casiguran, City of Sorsogon)

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Strong winds may be experienced in these areas.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, Wind Signal No. 4 is the highest wind signal that will likely be hoisted “in anticipation of typhoon-force conditions associated with Paeng.”

In the next 24 hours, the surge of the northeast monsoon will also bring strong winds with gusts reaching gale-force strength over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Quezon, Bicol region, Marinduque, Romblon, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao and Ilocos Norte.

Residents of Bicol region and Eastern Visayas may experience moderate to heavy with at times intense rains on early Friday morning until evening.

Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains are possible over MIMAROPA, Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Caraga, Quezon, Cagayan, Isabela, Apayao, Aurora and the rest of Visayas.

PAGASA also said that the shear line and the trough of Paeng will bring heavy rains to Visayas, most of Southern Luzon, and the northern and western portions of Mindanao.

Weather forecasters issued a marine gale warning over the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon and Visayas due to the surge of the northeast monsoon.

The combined effects of the surge of the northeast monsoon and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the eastern seaboard of Mindanao in the next 24 hours.

According to PAGASA, the tropical storm may pass close to Catanduanes on Saturday. A landfall scenario is possible on Sunday within any of the coastal areas along the eastern portions of Central Luzon or mainland Cagayan Valley.

“Considering recent shifts in the forecast track, a possible southward shift in the possible area of landfall (i.e., towards the eastern portions of Central or Southern Luzon) is not ruled out at this time,” it added.

Paeng may further intensify while moving over the warm waters of the Philippine Sea and may reach severe tropical storm category within 24 hours. It may become a typhoon by Saturday. Rapid intensification in the next 72 hours is not ruled out.

Paeng's track