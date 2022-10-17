^

Headlines

DepEd: Private schools can hold hybrid and remote classes past November 2

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 2:31pm
DepEd: Private schools can hold hybrid and remote classes past November 2
K-12 students at a high school in Marikina City during their in-person graduation ceremony on July 2, 2022.
Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — Private schools will be allowed to continue implementing either blended or full distance learning setups past November 2, the Department of Education announced Monday. 

This comes after the department issued an addition to its earlier order outlining the school calendar and activities for the academic year 2022-2023.

DepEd Order No. 044, s. 2022 amends the initial calendar to give private schools the option to implement five days of in-person classes, full distance learning, or a blended learning modality, defined as three days of in-person classes and two days of distance learning or four days in person and one day of distance learning. 

"After November 2, no public school shall be allowed to implement pure distance or blended learning except for those allowed by the regional director, those whose classes are canceled due to disasters, and those implementing Alternative Delivery Modes," the DepEd said. 

On the other hand, the national government said that public schools "shall have transitioned to 5 days [of] in-person classes" also starting November 2, per an earlier DepEd order dated October 17.

Earlier, Vice President Sara Duterte, concurrently Education Secretary said her department's focus on face-to-face classes would still remain top priority while remaining open to the "possibility of the institutionalization of a blended learning mode of instruction."

Private schools are among the hardest-hit learning institutions amid the coronavirus pandemic in the country. In 2020, per official estimates from the department, some 400,000 students were forced to move from private to public schools.

According to the Department of Education at a press briefing in August, some 425 private schools around the country also decided to permanently close their doors largely due to the overwhelming costs incurred during the pandemic.

The World Bank in a 2021 study found that around 9 in 10 Philippine children were suffering from “learning poverty”, which is defined as 10-year-old children being unable to read and understand a simple story.

DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

By Edith Regalado | 16 hours ago
The Davao City prosecutors’ office has effectively junked the cyber libel charges that international evangelist of the...
Headlines
fbtw
Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

22 hours ago
Estrada said police should explain the unannounced visits and how they got journalists' home addresses.
Headlines
fbtw
Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
Opportunity knocks for overseas Filipino workers to invest in the Philippines now that the dollar is stronger, a business...
Headlines
fbtw
Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility
play

Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility

7 hours ago
"This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino appealed to the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism of Filipino scientists abroad in urging them...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

NDRRMC: Nearly 28k people affected by 'Neneng'

6 hours ago
The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council has reported that Typhoon Neneng, which has left the Philippine Area...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should improve workers&rsquo; conditions in infrastructure projects&rsquo;

‘Government should improve workers’ conditions in infrastructure projects’

By Paolo Romero | 16 hours ago
The government must ensure the welfare of construction workers and give them ample opportunities to upskill, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
The government expressed optimism that affordable and nutritious food would become accessible in the Philippines as nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, &lsquo;tasty&rsquo; price hike

DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, ‘tasty’ price hike

By Catherine Talavera | 16 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is still studying the requests to increase the prices of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pand...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyeing &lsquo;register anywhere&rsquo; system

Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

By Mayen Jaymalin | 16 hours ago
To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections is looking to adopt a “register...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with