^

Nation

Colegio de San Lorenzo: Refunds, student transfers already sorted

Franco Luna - Philstar.com
September 7, 2022 | 1:26pm
Colegio de San Lorenzo: Refunds, student transfers already sorted
This picture shows the facade of Colegio de San Lorenzo in Quezon City
Google Images

MANILA, Philippines — Colegio de San Lorenzo has paid out refunds and processed transfers for former students who found out on the first day of classes that the Quezon City school was shutting down.

Speaking at the organizational hearing of the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education on Wednesday morning, CDSL president Mary Claire Balgan admitted that the school notified the Commission on Higher Education of its plans to cease operations just three days before the start of classes on August 12.

But parents and students were only told on the first day of classes on August 15. In the wake of the school's announcement, the Department of Education also said it was never informed of the decision. The labor force, including faculty and employees, were also just as blindsided by the move.

She said the school had wanted to hold off on shutting operations because "that would make the school weaker and have less chances of survival. In our thinking, the best move was to try to keep the school going so there won't be any disruption."

Officials of the school’s registrar’s office said that students were informed only on the first day of school because that was “the only chance for school authorities” to make the announcement.

"Maybe it was wrong...We really thought it would let the school survive at least one more year," Balgan said.

Legal procedures in school closures

Lawyer Vixen Dorado, who represents the school's owners, said earlier that the late notice was because the school was waiting for an investment that never materialized.

Balgan said that fees have been refunded, although checks for aorund 20 students had yet to be picked up.

All professors have also received separation pay of more than what the law requires, the CSDL president said.

Commission on Higher Education Prospero "Popoy" De Vera, who formalized the school's talks with other schools to find landing spots for displaced students, said that the late disclosure should have been done at least 60 days in advance.

"There is a gray area on when they can close. But by practice, all those who had closed previously provided sufficient time and consultation with our regional office, because the regional office helps transfer the students," he said.

Asked about the quit-claim waivers the school had parents sign before refunds would be released, Balgan said these were standard legal procedure "and we yanked it out as soon as we realized the effect it had on the students and their families."

The Quezon City government flagged the quit-claim waivers and hinted at legal action over the documents.

Gaps in law on school closures

Small private schools have been dropping like flies for the past few years amid the coronavirus-induced quarantine restrictions that paralyzed their operations as educational institutions shifted to blended learning.

According to the Department of Education at a press briefing in August, some 425 private schools around the country decided to permanently close their doors during the pandemic.

This was not without consequences. The World Bank said in 2021 that around 9 in 10 Philippine children were suffering from “learning poverty," defined as 10-year-old children being unable to read and understand a simple story.

Senators on Wednesday also questioned what they said were gaps in the law, particularly rules concerning when schools are required to disclose their plans to cease operatons. CHED chair De Vera said schools are required to notify the goverment in cases when they have to close because of COVID-19 or natural disasters.

He conceded that the law — and the commission’s own memorandum orders — leaves a gray area outside of this scenario.

De Vera added that the determination of what units and classes to credit for students transferring schools is left to the jurisdiction of private educational institutions.

COLEGIO DE SAN LORENZO

COMMISSION ON HIGHER EDUCATION

SENATE OF THE PHILIPPINES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

11 suspects in missing pharma CEO charged

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
Criminal charges were filed yesterday before the Department of Justice against 11 people believed to be involved in the disappearance of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Bonifacio Global City...
Nation
fbtw

SoKor man held for P215 million fraud

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A South Korean who is the alleged head of a telecom fraud syndicate that duped around 800 people of P215 million from 2015 to 2016 was arrested in Muntinlupa City on Monday.
Nation
fbtw

Parañaque to have own coliseum

14 hours ago
A new and modern coliseum is set to be built in the heart of Parañaque, Mayor Eric Olivarez announced yesterday.
Nation
fbtw

Hunter mistaken for deer shot dead

By Artemio Dumlao | 14 hours ago
A hunter accidentally shot and killed his fellow hunter whom he mistook for a deer on Mt. Alibut-tung in Barangay Bokiawan in Kiangan, Ifugao on Monday.
Nation
fbtw
Fire hits ABS-CBN compound

Fire hits ABS-CBN compound

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
A fire struck the compound of broadcast company ABS-CBN in Quezon City yesterday.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Makati suspends loading policy for UV Express vehicles

Makati suspends loading policy for UV Express vehicles

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
UV Express service vehicles are now allowed to drop off and pick up passengers at designated loading and unloading areas in...
Nation
fbtw
Pharma CEO kidnap-slay: Suspects burned victim&rsquo;s body for three days

Pharma CEO kidnap-slay: Suspects burned victim’s body for three days

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
The people behind the kidnapping and murder of a chief executive officer of a pharmaceutical company in Marikina City burned...
Nation
fbtw
De Lima loses bid to include Ragos, convicts as accused

De Lima loses bid to include Ragos, convicts as accused

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Former Sen. Leila de Lima has lost another bid to include former Bureau of Corrections chief Rafael Ragos and convicts who...
Nation
fbtw
DOJ junks cyber libel charges vs 4 Makabayan members

DOJ junks cyber libel charges vs 4 Makabayan members

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
The Department of Justice has dismissed cyber libel charges against four current and former Makabayan lawmakers filed by...
Nation
fbtw

11 drug informants get P9.68 million reward

By Emmanuel Tupas | 14 hours ago
Eleven civilian informants received cash rewards amounting to P9.68 million from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency yesterday under PDEA’s Operation Private Eye reward system.
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with