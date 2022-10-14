'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm by Saturday

Satellite image as of 4:30 a.m. on October 14, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical depression Neneng is forecast to intensify further over the Philippine Sea and become a tropical storm by Saturday, state weather bureau PAGASA said Friday.

Neneng was last seen 1,015 kilometers east of Extreme Northern Luzon, with peak winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 70 kph.

It was heading west northwest at 10 kph.

Neneng is the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year and the second in October.

What to expect

According to PAGASA, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 may be hoisted this morning or afternoon over the eastern portion of Northern Luzon in anticipation of the tropical depression. TCWS No. 1 will likely be the highest wind signal that will be raised.

The passage of Neneng may bring heavy rains to Northern Luzon starting Saturday.

PAGASA added that a marine gale warning remained in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboard of Central Luzon.

The surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 meters) over the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small sea vessels.

Neneng is expected to make landfall or pass very close to Babuyan Islands or Batanes. Weather forecasters are not ruling out the possibility of further intensification prior to the close approach of Neneng to Extreme Northern Luzon.

Neneng’s track

Oct 14, 2022 02:00 PM - 720 km east of Basco, Batanes

Oct 15, 2022 02:00 AM - 510 km east Southeast of Basco, Batanes

Oct 15, 2022 02:00 PM - 365 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

Oct 16, 2022 02:00 AM - 230 km east of Aparri, Cagayan

Oct 16, 2022 02:00 PM - 115 km east Southeast of Calayan, Cagayan

Oct 17, 2022 02:00 AM - 70 km northwest of Calayan, Cagayan

Oct 18, 2022 02:00 AM - 280 km west northwest of Calayan, Cagayan (outside PAR)

Oct 19, 2022 02:00 AM - 365 km west northwest of Laoag City, Ilocos Norte (outside PAR)

— Gaea Katreena Cabico