DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur

Philstar.com
October 13, 2022 | 3:40pm
DICT: SIM registration will be online unless verification issues occur
This undated photo shows a person holding a mobile phone.
The STAR, File

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Information and Communications Technology Secretary Ivan John Uy said an online registration of SIM cards will be the more ideal option, but individuals may be required to physically register if they encounter problems with the verification of their IDs.

“For example, you submitted a picture of your passport online upon registration. But when this is cross-checked with the Department of Foreign Affairs and they cannot verify your passport information, you may receive a text or notification from your telco app and you will be asked to present your ID in person,” Uy said in Filipino at Laging Handa briefing on Thursday. He added that their next goal is to link the registration to the national ID.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday signed into law the measure requiring SIM Card users to register their personal data with telecommunications firms despite concerns that it would put subscribers’ privacy at risk. 

READ: 'Mandatory SIM card registration puts privacy at risk, might not curb crime'

Uy on Thursday said telecommunication firms carry the responsibility of ensuring that no data leaks would occur, since they are the “primary repository” of the data collected. He pointed out that firms already have the experience of keeping safe the information of postpaid users.

There is an estimated 144 million to 150 million prepaid SIM cards issued that will require registration. 

The National Telecommunications Commission is still working on the implementing rules and regulations of the law. The document aims to further clarify the provisions concerning data privacy, penalties and other guidelines on registration.

“‘Yung IRR ay mailalabas ng NTC within 60 days at ang palugit ng registration is 120 days or anim na buwan po,” Uy said, adding that there is no cap for the number of sim cards an individual can register under their name.

(The IRR will be released by the NTC within 60 days, while users can register within 120 days or six months.)

DICT

SIM CARD REGISTRATION
Philstar
