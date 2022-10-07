^

LTFRB chairperson steps down to become OIC press secretary

Philstar.com
October 7, 2022 | 2:37pm
LTFRB chairperson steps down to become OIC press secretary
Journalist turned lawyer Cheloy Garafil speaks at a press conference on July 13, 2022.
PNA / Avito Dalan

MANILA, Philippines — Journalist turned lawyer Cheloy Garafil announced Friday that she has resigned as Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board chairperson to temporarily take the helm of the Office of the Press Secretary.

“I tendered my resignation as LTFRB chairperson as I have accepted the offer to help in the Office of the Press Secretary as its undersecretary and OIC (officer-in-charge),” Garafil said in a statement.

She added, “This is a great honor and privilege and I thank the president for this opportunity to once again work with him in his administration to serve the Filipino people.”

Prior to her appointment at the LTFRB, Garafil worked as a director of the House of Representatives’ Committee on Rules, served as prosecutor of the Department of Justice and as state solicitor at the Office of the Solicitor General.

The OPS has been running headless since Trixie Cruz-Angeles’ sudden departure as press secretary due to health reasons.

Several names have been floated and rumored to replace Angeles, including Garafil. — Xave Gregorio with a report from Franco Luna

